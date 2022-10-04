“Taj Mahal seems awesome” Kareem Abdul Jabbar calls out ‘British hypocrite’ citing Queen Elizabeth’s ‘reign of terror’ in India

Read full article on original website
The One and Only
1d ago
Kareem spoke too fast The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughals which was part of the Muslim dynasty of Mongols who ruled India for a time. I think his racism and his hate of a good woman who happened to have been white, got the best of him. The article spoke much about the supposedly good things he did as if those things could overrule his racism and ignorance of history in it's comprehensive form.
Reply(5)
13
Cosita Linda
1d ago
Kareem Abdul jabber WAS a hero to me not no more now i see in his personal life he is a woke ❄️ flake
Reply
11
proud veteran
1d ago
he was an NBA star, he was a great basketball player at ucla...he must be very knowledgeable in world affairs. His opinion s must be above the normal persons.
Reply(1)
3
Related
BBC
Brittney Griner: US basketball star's wife says 'it seems like she is a hostage'
The wife of Brittney Griner says the US basketball star is "like a hostage" after being jailed for nine years in Russia on drug charges. Griner, 31, was sentenced on 4 August, having been detained in February for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil. Cherelle Griner told CBS...
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia
Watch: Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap. Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again. In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.
BET
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’
Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
RELATED PEOPLE
The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True
While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner
NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"
Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February. The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts
The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history
One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelnoire.com
The Black Expat In Saudi Arabia: "I Feel Safer Here As A Black Woman Than I Do In The States"
Amanda Wright is a Tuskegee native and Howard University alumna. In 2021, the 38-year-old relocated from Atlanta to South Korea. Though her original desire was to move to the Middle East, she did not have much teaching experience at the time. Thus, it was easier for her to secure a job in South Korea.
Saudi Arabia just won a bid for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The $500 billion city they're set to be hosted in doesn't exist yet.
Saudi Arabia plans to host the event in Neom. Planners said the city will feature flying taxis, robot maids, and year-round snow.
Widodo says Indonesia won't face FIFA sanctions over crush
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children. Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote in a letter to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup joined by 24 countries from five continents. ...
FIFA・
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk. What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Most Famous Foreigners Who Became US Citizens
Can you imagine the airwaves without Eddie Van Halen’s guitar riffs or any actor but Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool? While immigration remains a hot-button topic in the United States, it’s hard to deny some of the country’s best films, music, and books as well as scientific and diplomatic breakthroughs came from people born in other […]
Comments / 30