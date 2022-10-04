ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“Taj Mahal seems awesome” Kareem Abdul Jabbar calls out ‘British hypocrite’ citing Queen Elizabeth’s ‘reign of terror’ in India

By Irvin Philip
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 30

The One and Only
1d ago

Kareem spoke too fast The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughals which was part of the Muslim dynasty of Mongols who ruled India for a time. I think his racism and his hate of a good woman who happened to have been white, got the best of him. The article spoke much about the supposedly good things he did as if those things could overrule his racism and ignorance of history in it's comprehensive form.

Reply(5)
13
Cosita Linda
1d ago

Kareem Abdul jabber WAS a hero to me not no more now i see in his personal life he is a woke ❄️ flake

Reply
11
proud veteran
1d ago

he was an NBA star, he was a great basketball player at ucla...he must be very knowledgeable in world affairs. His opinion s must be above the normal persons.

Reply(1)
3
Related
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shashi Tharoor
Person
Sarah
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
Bossip

Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
NBA
CBS LA

Wife says after call with Brittney Griner "I cried…for two or three days"

Cherelle Griner has had two very different phone calls with her wife, Brittney Griner, since the WNBA star was arrested in Russia for drug possession in February.  The first time, she was delighted. "It was just so delightful just to hear her voice," Cherelle disclosed about the first call. She thought her wife was okay and that they "could survive this." But the second phone call had her worried. "You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle told...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#British#American#Nba Finals Mvp
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
BASKETBALL
The Guardian

‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history

One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Country
India
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Vietnam
Leader Telegram

Widodo says Indonesia won't face FIFA sanctions over crush

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children. Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote in a letter to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup joined by 24 countries from five continents. ...
FIFA
24/7 Wall St.

Most Famous Foreigners Who Became US Citizens

Can you imagine the airwaves without Eddie Van Halen’s guitar riffs or any actor but Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool?  While immigration remains a hot-button topic in the United States, it’s hard to deny some of the country’s best films, music, and books as well as scientific and diplomatic breakthroughs came from people born in other […]
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy