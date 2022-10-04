ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!

When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro

The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!

If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions

Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on OWGR points: "A great way to keep its credibility"

Phil Mickelson believes LIV Golf's decision to strike a 'strategic alliance' with the MENA Tour in order for their tournaments to now receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is "good for all parties" moving forwards. Mickelson was speaking to the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bangkok tournament...
MENA Tour chief wades into LIV Golf’s fight for world ranking points

The war for world ranking points raged on Thursday as the commissioner of the Middle East and North Africa Tour (MENA), which just entered an alliance with LIV Golf, responded to the Official World Golf Ranking’s decision to decline points for this week’s event. MENA’s message, in short:...
CONFIRMED: LIV Golf WILL receive OWGR points after MENA Tour announcement

The MENA Tour has officially announced a strategic alliance with the LIV Golf Tour which will see their events qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The alliance will "boost" the MENA Tour's development programs and will qualify the LIV Golf Tour for world ranking points, something they didn't have before.
LIV Golf has equipment companies rethinking lucrative endorsement deals

Golf equipment endorsement deals have long been a substantial source of income for professional golfers. Companies pay players and supply them with equipment and technical assistance in exchange for the right to use their name, image and likeness in advertisements and commercials. Players also agree to be involved in photo...
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"

One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
