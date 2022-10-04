Read full article on original website
Related
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!
When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
MENA Tour responds to OWGR not granting points to LIV Golf events in Bangkok, Jeddah
LIV Golf announced a “strategic alliance” with the Dubai-based developmental MENA Tour on Wednesday in an effort to gain Official World Golf Ranking points for its upcoming events this week in Thailand and next week in Saudi Arabia. On Thursday the OWGR released a statement announcing that neither...
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro
The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
golfmagic.com
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions
Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on OWGR points: "A great way to keep its credibility"
Phil Mickelson believes LIV Golf's decision to strike a 'strategic alliance' with the MENA Tour in order for their tournaments to now receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is "good for all parties" moving forwards. Mickelson was speaking to the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bangkok tournament...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
Golf.com
MENA Tour chief wades into LIV Golf’s fight for world ranking points
The war for world ranking points raged on Thursday as the commissioner of the Middle East and North Africa Tour (MENA), which just entered an alliance with LIV Golf, responded to the Official World Golf Ranking’s decision to decline points for this week’s event. MENA’s message, in short:...
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: LIV Golf WILL receive OWGR points after MENA Tour announcement
The MENA Tour has officially announced a strategic alliance with the LIV Golf Tour which will see their events qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The alliance will "boost" the MENA Tour's development programs and will qualify the LIV Golf Tour for world ranking points, something they didn't have before.
msn.com
LIV Golf has equipment companies rethinking lucrative endorsement deals
Golf equipment endorsement deals have long been a substantial source of income for professional golfers. Companies pay players and supply them with equipment and technical assistance in exchange for the right to use their name, image and likeness in advertisements and commercials. Players also agree to be involved in photo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIV Golf forms strategic alliance with MENA Tour hoping to secure OWGR points for players
LIV Golf is taking a new step in an attempt to help their players secure Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. Those who have defected to the breakaway league have been suspended by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and haven't been able to pick up points in the during LIV Golf's first five events.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sinks MONSTER putt during opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok
Phil Mickelson proved there is life in the old dog yet as he holed a monster putt during the opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok. Mickelson was just off the green at the par-4 14th hole at Stonehill when he rolled back the years, sinking this snaking putt. WATCH:. Mickelson...
BBC
Bryson DeChambeau: Official World Golf Ranking 'delaying inevitable' over LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has criticised Official World Golf Ranking for not giving LIV Golf players the chance to earn ranking points at upcoming events, saying it is "delaying the inevitable". LIV Golf says a "strategic alliance" with the Middle East and Africa (Mena) Tour allows its players to earn points. But...
Golf-World Golf Ranking to review changes to MENA Tour after LIV Golf alliance
Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) said on Thursday it was reviewing changes to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour after it forged an alliance with LIV Golf that would see players from the breakaway circuit get world ranking points.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV win battle for world ranking points thanks to ‘strategic alliance’ with minor tour
According to the Telegraph, LIV Golf has found a path to securing OWGR points. The report indicates that LIV is forming a “strategic alliance” with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour. In theory, this would allow the players to earn world ranking points starting this week at LIV Bangkok.
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
Comments / 1