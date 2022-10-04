Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True
While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Mark Finchem just got caught telling a whopper and his response is ... totally on brand
With just two days to go until the vast majority of Arizona voters get their early ballots in the mail, Republican Mark Finchem continues his quest to end the wildly popular program. Finchem thinks the decades-old mail-in ballot system, ushered in and made popular by Republicans, is a seething petri dish of deceit – a highway to hell traveled by mythical mules who are out to steal your vote. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.
Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
Russia’s trajectory of hate: A big war against the West coming
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Newsflash to Elon Musk: Russia will not stop its aggression over his proposed cease fire in Ukraine — not because of Kyiv’s rejection of Musk’s initiative, but because Vladimir Putin appears to be on a suicidal mission to challenge the Western world order.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
International Business Times
Amid US-China Tensions, Chinese Media Showcases Advanced Dongfeng Aircraft Carrier Killer Nuclear Missiles
In an apparent warning to the U.S. at a time when tensions in the region are at their peak, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) has showcased the most powerful strategic nuclear-capable weapons of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in a documentary series to mark the country's National Day. The eight-part...
U.S.-China War: A Nuclear Strategy for American Defeat | Opinion
The primary deterrent to a Chinese first strike with tactical nuclear weapons is the threat of a second strike with American nukes.
In Utah, some surprising reactions to Biden's marijuana announcement
Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobilizing Poseiden: Russia's underwater nuclear weapons system
Amid awareness of nuclear threats, a Russian submarine carrying a nuclear weapon has vanished from its' Arctic base. Yahoo News Australia reports that the Belgorod submarine had been operating at a base Northwest of Russia, in the White Sea, but is no longer at that location.
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Ukrainian police find over 500 civilian bodies, torture chambers in Kharkiv
Ukrainian police on Friday found more than 500 civilian bodies in Kharkiv region, mostly from mass graves in the city of Izium which was liberated of Russian forces in early September, officials said.
Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ancient Palmyra's Catastrophic Fall Is Terrifying Premonition of Our Future
Food shortages linked with climatic conditions, a rapidly growing population and a move to an autocratic regime preceded the city's demise.
ohmymag.co.uk
Henry Kissinger asserts that 'Russia has, in a way, already lost the war'
Henry Kissinger, the former US statesman and retired foreign policy veteran sat down in a webinar with the Council on Foreign Relations(CFR). He spoke about the current global situation in regards to the powers that are challenging the US order, including China and Russia, vis-à-vis historical events. Russia no...
Comments / 0