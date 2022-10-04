Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
All leaked weapons coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)
The deep and gloomy mist begins enveloping the island, the full moon rises, ghostly figures begin roaming the island, and the island is teeming with jack-o’-lanterns. This all marks the beginning of the Fortnitemares event that is set to hit the live servers on Oct. 4 with update v22.10. Although Fortnitemares is primarily a cosmetic event packed with incredible skins and cosmetics, Epic Games won’t miss an opportunity to spin the current meta, and vault and unvault weapons for this annual event.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
dotesports.com
How to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite
Fortnite’s island is facing a new threat, unlike anything it has faced before, with Chrome slowly taking over. It started at Herald’s Sanctum but has begun to move outwards, claiming more and more of the island that the Loopers call home. But it’s not all bad since players can now access the Evochrome Burst Rifle and the Evochrome Shotgun that have been affected by the liquid.
dotesports.com
Some players think Vecna from Stranger Things is coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, thanks in big part to the collaborations Epic Games is able to secure. At any given moment, players can be fighting alongside or against Goku, Bruno Mars, or Robo-Cop, just to name a few. Now, some fans think a second Stranger Things collab is in the works.
It Has Been Revealed That Titanfall 2 Map Files Were Found In The Apex Legends Datamine
Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
GTA Online: The Biggest Things Added In The Judgement Day Halloween Update
Rockstar is preparing "Grand Theft Auto Online" for the spooky season with the Judgement Day Halloween update. The Judgement Day update launches on Oct. 6 and is a month-long event bringing a new Adversary mode, along with Halloween-themed items and cosmetics for players to purchase. While fans aren't sure if their progress will carry over from this version of "GTA Online" to the new version that is presumably launching alongside "GTA 6," they still have a while before they have to cross that bridge. In the meantime, there are plenty of creepy things in the latest "Online" update.
How to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops and a Legendary Kiriko Skin
You can get a Legendary Kiriko Skin for free right now by earning Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
An All-New Game Mode Is Being Introduced This Week With The Release Of No Man’s Sky Version 4.0
Hello Games, the company that developed No Man’s Sky, has made many changes to the game over the past six years to keep gamers committed. The latest 4.0 update appears to be no exception, and its release is scheduled to coincide with that of the version for Nintendo Switch on October 7th.
Dead Space Remake to Get First Gameplay Reveal
EA have announced that they will be officially revealing gameplay for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Here's the Overwatch 2 release time confirmed by Blizzard
Here are the release times for Overwatch 2 and when you’ll unlock the game
dotesports.com
X-23 and other Marvel heroes might be coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales for crossovers, with Epic Games often introducing new brands and entertainment franchises into the game. One of its strongest partnerships appears to be with Marvel, with the inclusion of multiple characters from the comic book universe this year alone. Now it appears X-23 and other heroes might be coming to the island too.
IGN
No, Dead Space Remake Isn't Coming to PS4
The upcoming Dead Space remake won’t be coming to PS4 despite a trailer that seemed to claim otherwise. A PlayStation trailer for the upcoming survival horror seemed to suggest that Dead Space would be getting a PS4 release alongside its PS5 launch. But it looks as though that’s not actually the case.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 bug is forcing some players into accidentally buying skins
Overwatch 2’s release has hit another snag in its rocky launch. This time, players are reporting a bug that leads users to accidentally purchase items like skins with the in-game currency, which is non-refundable. Reddit user Dracyoshi posted a lengthy description of the bug on the Overwatch subreddit. Basically,...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of PS4, PS5 Release
God of War Ragnarok suffered just one delay back in mid-2021, but now, the game has officially gone gold ahead of its release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. That means that it's now on the fast track to launch on November 9th and should experience no more delays between now and then. PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio and individuals who worked on the game celebrated the announcement this week by thanking all those who contributed as well as the fans who supported the project.
NME
‘Mortal Kombat 12’ coming “in due time” as 30th anniversary takes priority
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has told fans that the new Mortal Kombat game will be announced “in due time” as the company focuses on the ongoing 30th anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on.”
