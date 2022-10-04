Confessions of a gentrifier: Why owning a home on San Antonio’s East Side comes with great responsibility

Six years ago, I learned that Brackenridge Park is more than a park. I’d been in San Antonio a little over 6 months, working as a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News covering the environment and water. That April, I covered what I thought would be a fairly humdrum meeting about the city’s plans to make major changes to the park. The city and its hired consultants pitched a proposal to push cars out of the park, replacing them with a tram shuttling people between parking garages and a “grand lawn” in place of the parking lot near the San Antonio Zoo.

