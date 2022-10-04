Confessions of a gentrifier: Why owning a home on San Antonio’s East Side comes with great responsibility

Read full article on original website
Related
Westside murals reveal a ‘museum’ of local culture
This is the second in a series of neighborhood mural tours for the San Antonio Report “Live Like a Local” section. How does a young suburban punk wind up becoming a caretaker for the Chicano culture of San Antonio’s West Side?. “Just sh— talking with, you know,...
Alazán Courts plan overhauls historic West Side San Antonio complex￼
The local housing authority unveiled a draft master plan on Tuesday that outlines a major overhaul of San Antonio’s oldest public housing complex. The Alazán Courts’ master plan, about eight months in the making, is heavily informed by community and resident feedback — including a survey, which emphasized the need to balance the preservation of historic structures and neighborhood culture with modern amenities, greenspace improvements and the need for more public housing.
Plan for mission gate and lunette in Alamo Plaza gets the green light
The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday gave its approval for the Alamo Trust to build an interpretive mission gate and lunette in Alamo Plaza, structures that will significantly alter the surroundings of the historic mission and battleground site. As the historic site’s nonprofit steward, the Alamo Trust worked...
VIA’s $407 million budget focuses on improving mobility across San Antonio
Fares will not rise with the approval of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s $406.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The transit agency said the new budget will allow it to focus on mobility improvements, service adjustments, renovations and completing projects. VIA’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved VIA’s FY23 operating budget...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio’s week in photos Sept. 25-Oct. 1
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
LULAC doubles reward for info that leads to arrest of woman who lured migrants onto plane
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
The Trailist: Mapping the trails in Brackenridge Park requires a sense of its 12,000-year history
Six years ago, I learned that Brackenridge Park is more than a park. I’d been in San Antonio a little over 6 months, working as a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News covering the environment and water. That April, I covered what I thought would be a fairly humdrum meeting about the city’s plans to make major changes to the park. The city and its hired consultants pitched a proposal to push cars out of the park, replacing them with a tram shuttling people between parking garages and a “grand lawn” in place of the parking lot near the San Antonio Zoo.
Here’s a first look at the latest completed segments of San Pedro Creek set to open soon
County Judge Nelson Wolff on Monday toured the newest segments of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park set to open to the public Oct. 14. The opening marks the halfway point for completion of the four-phase, $300 million linear park project in downtown San Antonio. “It’s really to me an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15K students, more residential density: CityFest panel dreams up the ‘Future of Downtown’
The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest kicked off Tuesday morning at UTSA’s Buena Vista Theater with a newsmaker panel on the “Future of Downtown.”. Much of the conversation revolved around the need for additional residential density in the urban core, along with the expansion of UTSA, which has pledged to grow its downtown student population to at least 15,000 students this decade.
Where I Live: Southwest Side
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Alamo adds more than 400 mission-era artifacts to collection
Hundreds of artifacts — including swords, knives, cannons, kitchen utensils, ranching instruments and agricultural and blacksmith tools used by Spanish settlers and indigenous peoples of the American Southwest — have found a new home at the Alamo. The Alamo Trust, the historic site’s nonprofit steward, announced over the...
SAPD fires its rookie officer who shot, injured 17-year-old
This story has been updated. Officer James Brennand, who fired his gun 10 times at a teenager Sunday, was terminated by the San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday. Brennand is not entitled to an appeal of his termination because he was still considered a probationary officer, on the job for just seven months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rise of the Pearl: How a historic brewery transformed the city
FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story, originally published in October 2017 by development beat reporter Shari Biediger, dug deep into the creation of the Pearl, the high-profile venture in the former Pearl brewery complex north of downtown. With its gathering spaces, restaurants and the Culinary Institute of America, the brewery redevelopment has become a model for San Antonio’s growth, featuring new ventures in historic buildings.
UTSA launches $500M capital campaign, largest in university’s history
The University of Texas at San Antonio has launched the public phase of its capital campaign, Be Bold: A Campaign for Our Future, seeking $500 million to fund growth and innovation. Until Thursday, the half-billion-dollar campaign had been in a quiet phase, during which leadership laid out the foundation and...
Live Like a Local: 15 essential San Antonio experiences
As we set out to build “Live Like a Local,” our evergreen city guide with the depth you love from the San Antonio Report, we knew we wanted to make a list of our favorite “puro San Antonio” experiences. As any local knows, this is a...
Black film festival brings the power of animation to San Antonio
This year’s San Antonio Black International Film Festival (SABIFF) invites a world of filmmaking to San Antonio, with entries and guests from Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Egypt, Gambia, Germany, Jamaica, Kenya, Paris, South Africa, Trinidad, and Uganda. SABIFF executive director Ada Babino used to work in the airline industry and...
‘Live Local’ next week at the San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest
The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest promises to be newsier than ever, featuring two highly anticipated county events: a Bexar County judge candidates debate and an exit interview with outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff. In 2018, the San Antonio Report debuted the annual “ideas festival” focused on innovative approaches...
Morgan’s Wonderland opens one-stop shop for special needs community
For children and adults with disabilities and special needs, a one-stop shop for medical needs and other services has opened up as an extension of Morgan’s Wonderland, a disability-inclusive theme park. It’s called the MAC, short for Multi-Assistance Center, and the 165,000 square foot, $45 million complex off Wurzbach...
With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services
San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
Judge Wolff reflects on five decades of public service
By my count, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is 29-2 with voters over an unprecedented political career that spans five decades and is unlikely to be equaled by any other public official in my lifetime. Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros has held public office and otherwise...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0