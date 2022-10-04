ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Confessions of a gentrifier: Why owning a home on San Antonio’s East Side comes with great responsibility

By JJ Velasquez
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Alazán Courts plan overhauls historic West Side San Antonio complex￼

The local housing authority unveiled a draft master plan on Tuesday that outlines a major overhaul of San Antonio’s oldest public housing complex. The Alazán Courts’ master plan, about eight months in the making, is heavily informed by community and resident feedback — including a survey, which emphasized the need to balance the preservation of historic structures and neighborhood culture with modern amenities, greenspace improvements and the need for more public housing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
San Antonio Report

The Trailist: Mapping the trails in Brackenridge Park requires a sense of its 12,000-year history

Six years ago, I learned that Brackenridge Park is more than a park. I’d been in San Antonio a little over 6 months, working as a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News covering the environment and water. That April, I covered what I thought would be a fairly humdrum meeting about the city’s plans to make major changes to the park. The city and its hired consultants pitched a proposal to push cars out of the park, replacing them with a tram shuttling people between parking garages and a “grand lawn” in place of the parking lot near the San Antonio Zoo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#East Side#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Affordable Housing#Terramark Urban Homes
San Antonio Report

15K students, more residential density: CityFest panel dreams up the ‘Future of Downtown’

The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest kicked off Tuesday morning at UTSA’s Buena Vista Theater with a newsmaker panel on the “Future of Downtown.”. Much of the conversation revolved around the need for additional residential density in the urban core, along with the expansion of UTSA, which has pledged to grow its downtown student population to at least 15,000 students this decade.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Southwest Side

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Antonio Report

Rise of the Pearl: How a historic brewery transformed the city

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story, originally published in October 2017 by development beat reporter Shari Biediger, dug deep into the creation of the Pearl, the high-profile venture in the former Pearl brewery complex north of downtown. With its gathering spaces, restaurants and the Culinary Institute of America, the brewery redevelopment has become a model for San Antonio’s growth, featuring new ventures in historic buildings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services

San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy