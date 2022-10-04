ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
TAMPA, FL
United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida

Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
Donation & volunteer opportunities around Tampa Bay

After Hurricane Ian devastated areas of Southwest Florida, volunteers and organizations have rushed to the aid of residents left to pick up the pieces. Whether you want to volunteer time, donate funds, or give goods, there's a way everyone can make a difference in the lives of neighbor Floridians in need.
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL

A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
SARASOTA, FL
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
TAMPA, FL
Most needed donations after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late

Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
DENVER, CO
Weather
Environment

