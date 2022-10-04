Read full article on original website
Venice-based Agape Flights flies Hurricane Ian relief supplies to Southwest Florida
VENICE, Fla. - For more than four decades, Venice-based Agape Flights has brought aid and supplies to missionaries in remote areas of Haiti. But after Hurricane Ian hit, they turned their focus to Florida, using their aircraft to fly supplies where they're needed most. Three years ago, Agape Flights connected...
USF researchers study evacuation behaviors before and after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the Tampa Bay area as mandatory evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Ian. A team of geoscientists at the University of South Florida traveled to rest stops along I-75 north to interview people as well as collect data from those who evacuated to hurricane shelters for more insight into why people left and where they went.
United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida
Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
Donation & volunteer opportunities around Tampa Bay
After Hurricane Ian devastated areas of Southwest Florida, volunteers and organizations have rushed to the aid of residents left to pick up the pieces. Whether you want to volunteer time, donate funds, or give goods, there's a way everyone can make a difference in the lives of neighbor Floridians in need.
Florida Disaster Fund receives $35 million toward Hurricane Ian relief in five days
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is spearheading the effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian. The governor's office said the Florida Disaster Fund received $35 million in donations on its fifth day of activation. "This massive state effort to get all of the resources...
Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL
A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
Tampa Bay area volunteers continue to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay area is rallying to uplift our neighbors hardest hit by the storm. From teens with Men of Vision picking up debris, to Tampa first responders assisting those in need and local churches doing what they can to help.
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
Most needed donations after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet.
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Free gowns for school dances
In addition to pumpkin spice, fall means it’s time for homecoming dances, which can be expensive. To help cut down on costs, a Bay Area woman is giving dresses away to all who need one.
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late
Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
Suncoast Animal League sending pet supply caravan to facilities impacted by hurricane
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian are the many animal shelters to the south of Tampa Bay that are now scrambling to keep pets safe and healthy. Some have lost everything as others run out of supplies. There's a local animal group rallying the...
