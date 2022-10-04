ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Education
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling declares water emergency

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective noon Friday. “This calendar year, Norwalk received historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. The persistent lack of rainfall directly affects Norwalk’s reservoir levels and the water supply on hand. The Water Emergency will remain in effect until water reserves reach an acceptable level,” a news release said.
NORWALK, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Hale
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police Activity League aims to strengthen bond between police, community

(WTNH) — Police officers are putting in the work to bridge the gap and build relationships with the communities they serve through the Police Activity League. The league is helping the police strengthen their bond with the New Haven community, and upcoming events are being held to engage the neighborhood. Officer Esau Ramirez and Officer […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Nps#Miscommunication#Board Of Education#Middle School Choice#The Choice Program#Norwalk High School
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez

I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy