Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
Register Citizen
Stratford school board approves pay raise, contract extension for Superintendent Uyi Osunde
STRATFORD — Superintendent Uyi Osunde will continue to helm Stratford Public Schools for at least another three years. The Board of Education voted 4-3 last week to approve a one-year contract extension and pay raise for Osunde, a former Windsor High School principal who was named superintendent last year.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023
Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as Connecticut's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2023.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Rilling declares water emergency
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective noon Friday. “This calendar year, Norwalk received historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. The persistent lack of rainfall directly affects Norwalk’s reservoir levels and the water supply on hand. The Water Emergency will remain in effect until water reserves reach an acceptable level,” a news release said.
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
NBC Connecticut
2 Guns Found Inside Hartford's Weaver High School, Student Taken Into Custody
Two guns have been found inside Weaver High School in Hartford and a student has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The school was in a code yellow lockdown until about 3:15 p.m. Since then, all students have been dismissed, buses have left and the lockdown was lifted.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Police Activity League aims to strengthen bond between police, community
(WTNH) — Police officers are putting in the work to bridge the gap and build relationships with the communities they serve through the Police Activity League. The league is helping the police strengthen their bond with the New Haven community, and upcoming events are being held to engage the neighborhood. Officer Esau Ramirez and Officer […]
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez
I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Recent Advances in Heart Surgery – Dr. Gabriele DiLuozzo, Cardiologist
What are the leading causes compared to 20 or 30 years ago?. What innovations have improved the outcomes of these surgeries?. To what extent have less invasive procedures replaced traditional. open surgery for heart and vascular conditions?. What do you see on the horizon for these types of surgeries?. What...
NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
wshu.org
Suffolk County police practice active shooter drill on Port Jefferson-Bridgeport ferry
On Long Island, Suffolk County police officers conducted a large-scale active shooter drill on Wednesday at the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry. Members of the Coast Guard alongside ferry operators and crew members teamed up with about 100 Suffolk police officers for an active shooter exercise — on the ferry and at the terminal in Port Jefferson.
