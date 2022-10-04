Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
WFAA
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
keranews.org
Hey, Texans! Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election
Texas has added nearly 2 million people to its voter rolls since the 2018 midterm elections. But new or unregistered Texans only have until Tuesday to add their names to the list to be able to vote in next month’s general election. Voting in Texas is county-based, so officials...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Click2Houston.com
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
keranews.org
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
klif.com
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
New Alamo Statues Featuring African Americans Tell A More Complete Story of the Texas Revolution
When Lubbock-based sculptor Eddie Dixon received a phone call about sculpting a statue for the Alamo, the caller wanted to know if he was familiar with the historic figure he would be capturing in bronze. “They contacted me in 2015 or 2016 and asked if I knew who Emily [West] Morgan was,” Dixon says. “I said, ‘yes.’”
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ADENT, HANNAH RAE, W/F; POB: WYOMING; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: WESTLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ARREST...
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
