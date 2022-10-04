ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer

Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
MICHIGAN STATE
Remember This? ‘Coraline’ Shows Love To Michigan

With Halloween right around the corner, I have been checking off my list of Halloween movies that I want to watch this season. Last night, my friend and I picked the movie, 'Coraline.' After not seeing this movie for several years, I completely forgot how many times Michigan is referenced throughout it.
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate

All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
Have Fun At These Timely Fall Festivals In Mid Michigan

Fall is a beautiful time of year in mid Michigan. With the arrival of the fall colors also comes pumpkins, cider, apples, bonfires and fall festivals. Halloween is big in our household. We love decorating for it and celebrating Halloween. This year I think I am going to go as Colonel Sanders for Halloween.
MICHIGAN STATE
Is One of Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candies Made with Bugs?

Every year the website Candystore.com releases a list of America's Favorite Halloween Candy. They even break it down by state. For many years Michigan's favorite halloween treat always was Candy Corn. This year, however, Starburst have taken over that top spot and Candy Corn has fallen to #2. Part of the reason Candy Corn may not be the favorite it used to be is that there are reports that is it made with bugs!
MICHIGAN STATE
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan

Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
MASON, MI
The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
