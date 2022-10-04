ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bctv.org

BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners

2nd Annual Exeter Walk for Literacy Back to School Blast!. BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne

In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
READING, PA
bctv.org

THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development

In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
City
Reading, PA
Berks County, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Drink#Latino#Centro Hispano Board#The Centro Hispano#City Council
bctv.org

Alvernia University Announces Board Changes

Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bctv.org

LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
READING, PA
bctv.org

10th & Penn Elementary Recognized for Removing Barriers to Learning

10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students....
READING, PA
Mercury

Chester County officials highlight key planning initiatives

WEST CHESTER — October is National Community Planning Month and in recognition of this, the Chester County Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation noting the importance of local planning, especially as it relates to economic resiliency and sustainability in Chester County. “We are grateful that the Commissioners recognize the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22

BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past

Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy