bctv.org
BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners
2nd Annual Exeter Walk for Literacy Back to School Blast!. BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to...
bctv.org
MG Architects, Berks History Center Celebrate Life and Legacy of Frederick A. Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Greene Architects, Ltd. (MGA) partnered with Berks History Center (BHC) to celebrate the 135th birthday of their founder, Frederick A. Muhlenberg, FAIA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. The event commenced with a presentation from...
bctv.org
Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne
In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
bctv.org
THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development
In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Reading Police and local churches team up for ‘National Faith & Blue Weekend’
The Reading Police Department, in partnership with the Police Chaplains, invite the City of Reading community to participate in National Faith & Blue weekend, with a special event at City Park on Sunday, October 9 from 1-4pm. The event will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The outdoor...
bctv.org
Alvernia University Announces Board Changes
Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
bctv.org
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
bctv.org
10th & Penn Elementary Recognized for Removing Barriers to Learning
10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students....
Mercury
Chester County officials highlight key planning initiatives
WEST CHESTER — October is National Community Planning Month and in recognition of this, the Chester County Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation noting the importance of local planning, especially as it relates to economic resiliency and sustainability in Chester County. “We are grateful that the Commissioners recognize the...
bctv.org
PA Pandemic Toll on Children Shows Progress, Racial Disparity and Recommendations
The 13th annual Pennsylvania State of Child Welfare report is out. Children advocates said the 2021 pandemic numbers showed some progress and highlighted ongoing areas of concern. One major plus: The number of children and youth placed with family or trusted caregivers was the highest in five years, reaching more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
bctv.org
Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22
BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past
Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
