Arlington County, VA

dcwitness.org

Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions

During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. sheriff asks public to help locate adult in murder case

Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after his...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money. That’s according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington City Paper

Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.

Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed After Virginia Man’s Death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

