fox5dc.com
Man previously charged in Loudoun County murder wrongfully released from jail: officials
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are asking for the public's help searching for an inmate released on Thursday who is now wanted for separate charges. Stone L. Colburn, 25, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Natalie Crow, 25 of Round Hill. The homicide occurred in July 2021 in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Dr.
dcwitness.org
Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions
During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. sheriff asks public to help locate adult in murder case
Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
Officers' use of force justified in Woodbridge drug bust shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An investigation into a deadly exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspects following and undercover narcotics operation in Woodbridge last month has found the use of force by officers involved was justified. The shooting happened Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct...
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
WTOP
Multiple felony charges after shots fired at officers during chase
The Virginia man who was on the run from police for nearly 12 hours Thursday, before allegedly firing at officers during a pursuit that stretched across two counties, has been charged with a string of felonies. Ricardo Singleton, 27, of Arlington, is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention...
WTOP
Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money. That’s according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets this...
Washington City Paper
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WTOP
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County
WTOP
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia
A person who police said fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Northern Virginia is in custody. What police described as a nearly 12-hour search ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said a person jumped...
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
arlnow.com
Hate crime charge dropped in Crystal City “dine and dash” assault case
A man who was charged with a hate crime after allegedly shoving a restaurant employee in Crystal City and refusing to pay for his meal pled guilty to a lesser offense. In May 2021, Jordon Bevan left a local restaurant without paying, pushed an employee and used anti-Asian slurs, the Arlington County Police Department alleged at the time.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
630 WMAL
Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed After Virginia Man’s Death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian...
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
