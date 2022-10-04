ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed tenant advocate and civil rights attorney Erin Darling for LA City Council for the open seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Bonin over his opponent Traci Park, also a lawyer and resident of Venice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Westchester, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
westsidetoday.com

Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3. A stacked lineup of restaurants is set to open in LAX’s all-new Terminal 3. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the plan is to roll out the new restaurants after October 5 with Native, the restaurant from Santa Monica by chef Nyesha Arrington going first at the end of the month. The terminal will add Alfred Coffee, Homeboy Cafe, Chicken + Beer from rapper Ludacris and Jamba will sell smoothies and bowls. LAX Dine Now will give travelers options to order ahead and to order take-out but there will also be dine-in areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in his sleep this week. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on October 5 at 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at the Shell Gas Station, located at 3801 Sepulveda Boulevard, regarding a male that was bleeding profusely from a head wound.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree. Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree of West Los Angeles businesses. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Thursday, August 22, 2022 around 7:25 p.m., the suspect was observed on CCTV walking up to a coffee shop located in the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his right hand.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy