LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former CD-11 candidate Mike Newhouse, A former city zoning official and past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Rodriguez is the second sitting member of the LA City Council to endorse Park, joining outgoing...
Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council
Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed tenant advocate and civil rights attorney Erin Darling for LA City Council for the open seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Bonin over his opponent Traci Park, also a lawyer and resident of Venice.
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft
A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31,...
Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3. A stacked lineup of restaurants is set to open in LAX’s all-new Terminal 3. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the plan is to roll out the new restaurants after October 5 with Native, the restaurant from Santa Monica by chef Nyesha Arrington going first at the end of the month. The terminal will add Alfred Coffee, Homeboy Cafe, Chicken + Beer from rapper Ludacris and Jamba will sell smoothies and bowls. LAX Dine Now will give travelers options to order ahead and to order take-out but there will also be dine-in areas.
Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery
A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in his sleep this week. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on October 5 at 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at the Shell Gas Station, located at 3801 Sepulveda Boulevard, regarding a male that was bleeding profusely from a head wound.
Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree
Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree. Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree of West Los Angeles businesses. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Thursday, August 22, 2022 around 7:25 p.m., the suspect was observed on CCTV walking up to a coffee shop located in the 2400 block of Federal Avenue while holding a large rock in his right hand.
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants. Video sponsored by Annenberg Beach House.
