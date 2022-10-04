Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3. A stacked lineup of restaurants is set to open in LAX’s all-new Terminal 3. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the plan is to roll out the new restaurants after October 5 with Native, the restaurant from Santa Monica by chef Nyesha Arrington going first at the end of the month. The terminal will add Alfred Coffee, Homeboy Cafe, Chicken + Beer from rapper Ludacris and Jamba will sell smoothies and bowls. LAX Dine Now will give travelers options to order ahead and to order take-out but there will also be dine-in areas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO