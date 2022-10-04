ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22

BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Comfort Pro Providing FREE Heating System for the Holidays

Comfort Pro, Inc. will be installing a FREE Heating system for a deserving Berks County individual or family before the 2022 Holidays as part of the 12th Annual Comfort Pro Cares Event. Nominations open October 10, 2022. A nominee must own their home, have a non-functioning heating system and reside...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners

2nd Annual Exeter Walk for Literacy Back to School Blast!. BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to...
READING, PA
bctv.org

ELDER LAW & MEDICAID 101

Learn everything you need to know about planning for your family or yourself. For over 70 years every attorney at Antanavage Farbiarz has been providing clients with legal solutions that meet their needs. As a result, each client is assured an attorney who gives guidance and fast results in a stress free environment.
WYOMISSING, PA
bctv.org

10th & Penn Elementary Recognized for Removing Barriers to Learning

10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students....
READING, PA
bctv.org

Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne

In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia University Announces Board Changes

Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Marvin Presents Historic Window Replacement Tour at Christ Episcopal Church

National Window and Door Manufacturer showcases Muhlenberg Greene Architects’ 2021 GRCA Building Berks Awards Project at historic Christ Episcopal Church. Members of the public interested in historic window replacement for commercial buildings are invited to register and attend an upcoming event and tour from 4-6 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Reading.
READING, PA
bctv.org

LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
READING, PA
bctv.org

THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development

In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
bctv.org

Reading Parking Authority Launches Gateless Garages

RE/MAX of Reading Wins National Award for “Extraordinary Customer Service”. Attendees at Kevin Hart event among first to use new system. READING, Pa. —Ticket holders attending tonight’s Kevin Hart event at the Santander Arena may be surprised to find entrance and exit gates have been removed from several downtown parking garages. The Reading Parking Authority announced today that it is launching a new gateless entrance/exit system at the Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages, which are located closest to the arena. The garages were outfitted with the gateless technology in late September after successful beta testing last spring at the Authority’s 4th & Cherry location.
READING, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule

Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
READING, PA
bctv.org

Human-Powered Devices at the Boyertown Museum 10-4-22

Learn more about the exhibit of self-propelled (human-powered) devices at the Boyertown Museum (roller and ice skates), and local automotive parts marketed and sold in Latin America early in the 20th Century with Archivist Dan Olsen and Kendra Cook, Executive Director of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, on Wheels Along the Road.
BOYERTOWN, PA

