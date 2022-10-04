Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
It's Beer Season: 3 Local Brewery Highlights [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)Melissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
bctv.org
Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22
BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
bctv.org
Comfort Pro Providing FREE Heating System for the Holidays
Comfort Pro, Inc. will be installing a FREE Heating system for a deserving Berks County individual or family before the 2022 Holidays as part of the 12th Annual Comfort Pro Cares Event. Nominations open October 10, 2022. A nominee must own their home, have a non-functioning heating system and reside...
bctv.org
BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners
2nd Annual Exeter Walk for Literacy Back to School Blast!. BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to...
bctv.org
ELDER LAW & MEDICAID 101
Learn everything you need to know about planning for your family or yourself. For over 70 years every attorney at Antanavage Farbiarz has been providing clients with legal solutions that meet their needs. As a result, each client is assured an attorney who gives guidance and fast results in a stress free environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
10th & Penn Elementary Recognized for Removing Barriers to Learning
10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students....
bctv.org
Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne
In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
bctv.org
MG Architects, Berks History Center Celebrate Life and Legacy of Frederick A. Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Greene Architects, Ltd. (MGA) partnered with Berks History Center (BHC) to celebrate the 135th birthday of their founder, Frederick A. Muhlenberg, FAIA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. The event commenced with a presentation from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
Alvernia University Announces Board Changes
Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
bctv.org
Marvin Presents Historic Window Replacement Tour at Christ Episcopal Church
National Window and Door Manufacturer showcases Muhlenberg Greene Architects’ 2021 GRCA Building Berks Awards Project at historic Christ Episcopal Church. Members of the public interested in historic window replacement for commercial buildings are invited to register and attend an upcoming event and tour from 4-6 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Reading.
bctv.org
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
bctv.org
THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development
In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bctv.org
Reading Parking Authority Launches Gateless Garages
RE/MAX of Reading Wins National Award for “Extraordinary Customer Service”. Attendees at Kevin Hart event among first to use new system. READING, Pa. —Ticket holders attending tonight’s Kevin Hart event at the Santander Arena may be surprised to find entrance and exit gates have been removed from several downtown parking garages. The Reading Parking Authority announced today that it is launching a new gateless entrance/exit system at the Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages, which are located closest to the arena. The garages were outfitted with the gateless technology in late September after successful beta testing last spring at the Authority’s 4th & Cherry location.
bctv.org
City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule
Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
Plane crash victim from Easton recalled for infectious love of life
The Easton man who died in a plane crash last week in Lehigh County is being remembered as a loving father with an infectious love of life. Keith Kozel, 49, died Wednesday afternoon when the single-engine plane he was flying in crashed in Salisbury Township in a residential neighborhood. Kozel died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past
Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
Remains identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
Comments / 0