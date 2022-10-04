ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
news9.com

Oklahoma Gas Prices Rise As Oil Producers Announce Slash In Production

The average gas price in Oklahoma has increased by nearly 10 cents over the past week, coinciding with the announcement of a large cut in oil production by major producers. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $3.557 on Friday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.466.
news9.com

Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers

The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
kosu.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
okcfox.com

OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
news9.com

Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically

The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
KOCO

State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
kosu.org

How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?

Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
