KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
KOCO
Former EMSA paramedic critical of ambulance service company for plan to improve response times
OKLAHOMA CITY — The largest ambulance service in the Oklahoma City metro is trying to be innovative and creative to get to people faster during an emergency. EMSA's new tactic, however, has proven to be quite controversial. EMSA officials admit they are below national standards, so they're doing something...
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
Rural lawmaker said Governor’s veto jeopardizes safety for constituents like his across the state
One of Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes announced Thursday will hold back funds from improving the infrastructure for a statewide emergency network.
news9.com
Oklahoma Gas Prices Rise As Oil Producers Announce Slash In Production
The average gas price in Oklahoma has increased by nearly 10 cents over the past week, coinciding with the announcement of a large cut in oil production by major producers. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $3.557 on Friday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.466.
news9.com
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
okcfox.com
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
news9.com
Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically
The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Why a Panhandle County is the Only Place Oklahomans Can Vote in Spanish
Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: The 21,000 Oklahomans Facing Language Barriers to Voting. In the latest episode, Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why only Texas County prepares voting materials in Spanish. Paul Monies looks into who the state Legislature approved to receive millions in federal pandemic relief...
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
blackchronicle.com
Veterans’ disability payments highest for Oklahoma on average, state agency finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks first within the common quantity veterans obtain yearly in disability payments, stated Joe Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs govt director. The common annual quantity offered to particular person veterans in Oklahoma is $8,593 per 12 months, he stated. “There are a lot of...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt signs bill preventing OU Children’s from receiving funding for gender transition services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday which will prevent funding for OU Children’s Hospital which would be used for gender transition services for minors. Stitt’s office said in a press release members of the Legislature raised concerns about the Roy G. Biv...
Windshield Wipers That Will Survive Oklahoma’s Bipolar Weather
While rain has been such a rarity in Southwest Oklahoma this year, we've had an unprecedented dry spell for the last six months or so. With heavy rain in the forecast, now is the time you should think about swapping out those dry-rotted windshield wipers. You know the drill... Wake...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KFOR
Good morning Oklahoma! Strong Fall Cold front coming south for this weekend!
Good morning Oklahoma! Here’s a look at 5 AM temperatures. I think we can all agree it’s Fall!! That colder air to our north is surging south into Oklahoma this weekend. We also have rain chances across portions of Oklahoma! Stay tuned!
kosu.org
How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?
Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
