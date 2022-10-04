Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui jetting in for Wolves talks to replace Bruno Lage just a say after Sevilla axe
JULEN LOPETEGUI will fly in for crunch talks about the Wolves job over the next 48 hours. Molineux chiefs have made the Spaniard — axed by Sevilla on Wednesday — their top target to replace Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss has...
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
(Video) Pundit Reveals How Lionel Messi’s Current Form at PSG Hurts Manchester United Star’s Legacy
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to leave the Premier League this past summer transfer window. However, the 37-year-old was unable to exit. Furthermore, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag has shifted away from using the Portugal international. As Ronald struggles heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his rival, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, is thriving.
Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday
Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
Chelsea report: Blues suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Real Madrid line up big-money offer
Chelsea could also face competition from two Premier League rivals in the battle to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England star
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Barcelona reach Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have reached a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer. La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the tow side for the French international and they have reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old. Griezmann returned to Madrid at...
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
Sampaoli refuses to set targets ahead of Sevilla return
Madrid, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves". "My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can...
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing
MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17...
Saturday's gossip: Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann
Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and Turkish wingers Kerem Akturkoglu, 23, and Yunus Akgun, 22. (Sun) Paris St-Germain are considering moving for Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, next summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) Manchester...
Man Utd player ratings: Rashford and Martial push Ronaldo FURTHER down pecking order while Malacia has nightmare
MARCUS RASHFORD and Anthony Martial ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to man the substitutes bench after sparing Manchester United's blushes in a 3-2 win over Omonia. The Red Devils fell behind in the first half after a calamitous error by Tyrell Malacia saw the home side hone in on goal.
Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana
Graham Potter has delivered the team news ahead of tomorrow's clash with Wolves.
