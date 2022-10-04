ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti
Fabián Ruiz
#Psg#Real Madrid#Naples#Paris Saint Germain#Serie A#Betis#The Champions League#French
Yardbarker

(Video) Pundit Reveals How Lionel Messi’s Current Form at PSG Hurts Manchester United Star’s Legacy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to leave the Premier League this past summer transfer window. However, the 37-year-old was unable to exit. Furthermore, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag has shifted away from using the Portugal international. As Ronald struggles heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his rival, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, is thriving.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
SOCCER
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Spain
Soccer
Europe
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Super League
Sports
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barcelona reach Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have reached a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer. La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the tow side for the French international and they have reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old. Griezmann returned to Madrid at...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
SOCCER
theScore

Sampaoli refuses to set targets ahead of Sevilla return

Madrid, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves". "My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17...
SOCCER
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann

Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and Turkish wingers Kerem Akturkoglu, 23, and Yunus Akgun, 22. (Sun) Paris St-Germain are considering moving for Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, next summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE

