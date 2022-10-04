Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
Related
wuft.org
Pride festivals returning to north central Florida
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual music festival, food truck rally returns
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
Villages Daily Sun
DeSoto delivers 45 boxes of food to Hope Lutheran
DeSoto For Non-Profits, a charitable club in The Villages, held a food drive Sept. 17 at Ednas' On The Green to support the pantry. Unbeknownst to both the club and Hope Lutheran at the time, Hurricane Ian would make landfall in Florida about 10 days later. Anita Dillman, a coordinator of the pantry Hope Lutheran operates at its Lake Weir campus, said the timing was perfect as the food that was collected helped replenish the pantry's shelves in time for hurricane preparation. "We love how generous our community is,” she said.DeSoto For Non-Profits co-leader Jeanne Furlani said the group collected 45 boxes of food for the pantry as well as $225 during the drive. All of the proceeds were donated that same day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host inaugural swimming event for dogs at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new swimming event for dogs that will be held next month at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center. On Saturday, November 5, the city’s recreation and parks department will host the inaugural Soggy Doggy Swim at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, which is located at 2390 SE 36th Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
Lunch Date on a Farm at Bountiful Farms Bistro
A weekly trip to the farmers' market is one of life's simple pleasures. It was at the Winter Garden Farmers Market that I met Ginny, who runs the Bountiful Farms market stand each week. After she mentioned that the farm is open to the public and also boasts an outdoor farm bistro, I finally made the trek, and boy was it worth the 45-minute drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villages Daily Sun
VHS Construction Management Academy breaks ground on second home
Shannon McPherson could not find the words to express her gratitude. She couldn't even find one word. The Leesburg resident and her son, Devin, will live in the second home students with The Villages High School's Construction Management Academy are building through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. "One word can't...
bungalower
Paris Baguette opening in Winter Park
A new bakery/cafe chain called Paris Baguette (Website) will be opening its first Florida location on October 13 in Winter Park. The new store is located at 325 S. Orlando Avenue [GMap] and will seat roughly 52 guests at a time. It will feature large self-serve displays full of pastries and cakes, with observation windows to peek at bakers and cakers doing their thing in the kitchen.
Villages Daily Sun
'Blind Visionaries' captivates audiences
“Blind Visionaries” presented an alluring combination of portrait photography, original jazz compositions and compelling stories to audiences Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. The multimedia performance featured the photography of the Seeing with Photography Collective and music performed by the Daniel Kelley Trio. The collective, a...
Isley Brothers set to romance Central Florida at this weekend's Heart and Soul Music Festival
Seminal funk outfit the Isley Brothers are heading to Central Florida — Apopka, to be exact — this week for an outdoors festival, and that sure seems like as close to mandatory attendance as it gets. The Isleys are heading up the Heart & Soul Music Festival along with Howard Hewett (of Shalamar fame), Con Funk Shun and Leela James. Rock Hall of Fame inductees the Isley Brothers have been making music and soundtracking young romance for over 60 years and have an unparalleled catalog of adventurous R&B hits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
407area.com
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
Comments / 1