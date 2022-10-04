ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Want free Dunkin’ coffee for a year? You’ll have a chance as Columbia-area shop reopens

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWtUW_0iLCMHCt00

Looking for a year-long caffeine fix?

You’ll have a shot this week in the Midlands.

The Dunkin’ shop at 549 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce is set to have a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to a news release, Dunkin’ will give away free coffee for a year to the first 100 customers in line that day.

The reopening will also feature $2 medium coffees from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, per the release, as well as “Dunkin’ swag giveaways” and a chance to get your photo made with Cuppy, the company’s grinning, wide-eyed mascot.

The Knox Abbott Dunkin’ store also plans to make a $1,000 donation to Harvest Hope Food Bank on Wednesday.

The 1,700-square-foot Cayce Dunkin’ shop has been remodeled and employs about 15 people. The company is touting a more energy-efficient store and notes it will have “premium pours,” with the shop’s signature cold beverages being “poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips.”

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
