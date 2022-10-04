Vote now: For once and for all, which U.S. states are really in the Midwest?

Every couple of weeks one question seems to bubble up on social media — especially when a journalist, celebrity or a national pundit from a coast decides to try to define it. It is a question that causes anyone who uses “ope” regularly to stop and try to correct the record.

Obviously we want to know which states really make up the Midwest?

Some think that the Midwest is a larger region made up of sub-regions like the Great Plains and the Great Lakes. I am told that there are people who believe Pennsylvania to be part of the Midwest. For the record, the U.S. Census Bureau has an official take on the matter. Well, now’s your chance to make your voice heard.

Choose which of the following states you think are part of the Midwest. There’s no limit to the number you can choose.

Can’t see the poll? Try to open this link in your browser.