Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wildfire Smoke Is Hurting Pregnant Moms And Babies. Can California Cities Protect Them?
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. This story is published collaboratively with the California Health Report as part of the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City.
A Pennsylvania Program Will Provide Free Repairs – So Long As Landlords Don’t Hike Rents
In July, Pennsylvania’s legislature passed a law that could revitalize deteriorating homes across the state. The Whole Home Repair Act sets aside $125 million for grants to low and middle-income homeowners and forgivable loans for small landlords to repair or retrofit homes, along with money for staff and workforce development for three years.
Housing In Brief: A Colorado Ballot Initiative Could Change How Affordable Housing Is Funded
Colorado Ballot Initiative Could Change How Affordable Housing Is Funded. This November, Colorado residents will vote on a ballot referendum that would direct a small portion of state income tax to new affordable housing, The Journal Record reports. Proposition 123 would set aside 0.1% of the state’s income tax revenue to local governments with the goal of increasing affordable housing stock by 3% in each jurisdiction. It would also go to programs to help teachers, nurses and other workers secure their first home and fund eviction defense and rent supplements, The Denver Post reports. The campaign estimates the proposition would set aside $300 million a year and could lead to 170,000 new units over 20 years. That falls short of current needs – according to census data, the state had a deficit of 93,000 to 216,000 units in 2020 - but it could establish a model for funding housing going forward.
Can L.A. Finally Build Better Bus Stops? 5 Lessons From Other Cities
A rider waits for a bus in Los Angeles during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0) The city of Los Angeles is set to approve a new bus shelter contract that will impact L.A. bus riders for years to come. The previous 20-year contract — which was extended one more year to finish the RFP process — built only 660 shelters out of the projected 1,285. Currently, the city has an estimated 1,884 shelters serving over 8,100 bus stops, meaning that over 75% of bus stops have no dedicated shade, a ratio that has barely budged since 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Puerto Rico, Activists Transform Abandoned Land To Build Food Sovereignty
Community members working the land at El Huerto. (Image still from documentary by Luis Enrique González Lozano) The structure of an old sugar mill sits in a once-abandoned parcel of land in Ponce, a city along Puerto Rico’s southern coast. Believed to be owned by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, the space was used for over two decades as an illegal landfill.
Next City
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.https://nextcity.org/
Comments / 4