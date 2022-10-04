ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'﻿To come come all the way through is just a dream'

It’s the 55th minute, Riyad Mahrez is about to score a penalty to put Manchester City 4-0 up against FC Copenhagen and Pep Guardiola waves down the touchline towards three substitutes. One of them is 17-year-old Rico Lewis. "First he’s pointing to three of us, I wasn’t sure. Then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more

Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'﻿I liked it a lot' - Klopp thrilled with win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the win over Rangers: "It was a good game and we actioned it how we wanted to play. It was a really good defensive performance in a new structure and offensively, we created an awful lot. The Rangers goalie had some really nice saves and we missed some other (chances) but I liked it a lot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Arsenal ease to victory over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal put in another strong display to comfortably see off Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League at the Emirates. Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post. Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool film studios: University pulls out of Littlewoods project

One of the main clients for a proposed film studio development in Liverpool has pulled out of the project. Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) was to be a main tenant at the former Littlewoods Pools building. However, LJMU said it had now decided not to lease space and will instead...
EDUCATION
AFP

'Let emotions flow' in front of record women's Rugby World Cup crowd

Powerhouses England, France and New Zealand will "embrace" the record 40,000 sell-out crowd set to watch the opening day of the women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday. The opening World Cup game on Saturday pits France against South Africa, before Six Nations champions England face Fiji.
RUGBY

