Dutchess County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Esopus man hit by car after running into moving traffic on 9W

After an investigation on Sat., Oct. 1st in response to a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident”, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male, 24, of Esopus had “attempted to cross Route 9W by running into the roadway while traffic was moving.”. According...
ESOPUS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86

MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit

GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County

There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Zoning change on Main St. considered at Village of Goshen Board meeting

A request for a zoning change was discussed at the Goshen Village Board meeting on September 26.Village Mayor Scott Wohl said the request for a zone change to allow residential units at a structure on Main Street had been made before and that “the request makes viable points” and the Village Board should “take a step back and look at it.”
GOSHEN, NY
