Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Esopus man hit by car after running into moving traffic on 9W
After an investigation on Sat., Oct. 1st in response to a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident”, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male, 24, of Esopus had “attempted to cross Route 9W by running into the roadway while traffic was moving.”. According...
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit
GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
Warm up at This West Coast Smoothie Bar in Dutchess County, NY
Is the West Coast the best coast, after all? This is a question that I ask myself while living on the East Coast. There are many benefits to each one but as the cooler weather comes in, I start to question the truth. How Could A West Coast Smoothie Bar...
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
News 12
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
WRGB
Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
chroniclenewspaper.com
Zoning change on Main St. considered at Village of Goshen Board meeting
A request for a zoning change was discussed at the Goshen Village Board meeting on September 26.Village Mayor Scott Wohl said the request for a zone change to allow residential units at a structure on Main Street had been made before and that “the request makes viable points” and the Village Board should “take a step back and look at it.”
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
