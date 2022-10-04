ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

getthecoast.com

Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach

On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
getthecoast.com

FWC announces opening of fall recreational red snapper season in Gulf

Nov. 25-27 During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only. FWC says they will continue to monitor harvest relative to Florida’s available quota. Back in...
getthecoast.com

The buoys are back in town…well, the Gulf

In case you missed Wednesday’s newsletter, I put together a list of 30+ events happening in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area (and surrounding areas) over the next two weeks!. If you’re looking for options when it comes to fun things to do, check out the list by clicking here!...
WJHG-TV

Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
WKRG News 5

Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Joysters: Walton County’s Half Shell Heroes

Whether they’re raw, baked, fried, lemon-squeezed, kicked with hot sauce, shucked at home or savored at a favorite haunt, Walton County’s oysters alone are reason enough to live here. It would be impossible to call out just one local business making life and the economy that much better when it comes to life on the half shell — it’s an embarrassment of riches all around.
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Jubilee owners drop rezoning request

The Eagle Group, which owns the 2,700-acre Jubilee property northeast of Pace between Luther Fowler and Willard Norris roads, has withdrawn its request to rezone the property to allow greater housing density. Santa Rosa County Planning Director Shawn Ward announced today (Friday, Oct. 7) that a request to change Jubilee’s...
WKRG News 5

Destin Seafood Festival is back, what you need to know

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers and city leaders are anticipating large crowds for the return of the Destin Seafood Festival from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. Following a two-year hiatus, the event is back for the 44th annual Seafood Festival on the Destin Harbor. “For our planning as well as the Community, it’s been nothing […]
1029thebuzz.com

Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”

First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
getthecoast.com

FWB’s City Manager is moving on

The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County prepares for upcoming ‘quality of life’ community survey

Okaloosa County officials have announced that they will be conducting a comprehensive quality of life community survey beginning in the month of October. In the days to come, randomly selected residents living in the unincorporated areas of the county will receive a postcard invitation to complete the survey online. If the survey is not completed online, a reminder will be sent, along with a paper survey.
getthecoast.com

Niceville’s new Senior Center Recreation Area set to open

The City of Niceville is hosting an outdoor community event on October 12 at 10:00am to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Recreation Area adjacent to the Niceville Senior Center. Serving as the foundation of Niceville’s community of adults over 55, the new Senior Center Recreation...
WMBB

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
