3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
getthecoast.com
Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
getthecoast.com
FWC announces opening of fall recreational red snapper season in Gulf
Nov. 25-27 During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only. FWC says they will continue to monitor harvest relative to Florida’s available quota. Back in...
getthecoast.com
The buoys are back in town…well, the Gulf
In case you missed Wednesday’s newsletter, I put together a list of 30+ events happening in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area (and surrounding areas) over the next two weeks!. If you’re looking for options when it comes to fun things to do, check out the list by clicking here!...
WJHG-TV
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Joysters: Walton County’s Half Shell Heroes
Whether they’re raw, baked, fried, lemon-squeezed, kicked with hot sauce, shucked at home or savored at a favorite haunt, Walton County’s oysters alone are reason enough to live here. It would be impossible to call out just one local business making life and the economy that much better when it comes to life on the half shell — it’s an embarrassment of riches all around.
getthecoast.com
City Manager Michael Beedie to leave the City of Fort Walton Beach after 17+ years
On Tuesday night, City Manager Michael Beedie officially tendered his resignation to the Fort Walton Beach City Council and Mayor. Beedie has served in various roles with the City of Fort Walton Beach. After 17+ years, he has decided to accept another job opportunity in the private sector. In his...
getthecoast.com
City of Destin approves Publix shopping center at Old Time Pottery location
In March 2022, Get The Coast broke the news that Publix would be taking over the Old Time Pottery property located at 757 & 761 Harbor Blvd in Destin. On Monday night, the Destin City Council approved the request for a Major Development Order to build a new shopping complex.
Panama City officials break ground on $5.7 million Cherry Street project
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bad roads will soon be a thing of the past for residents that live in the Cove neighborhood. Panama City officials broke ground on the Cherry Street improvement project on Wednesday morning. The project has been seven years in the making. Commissioners said this feels like a win for the […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Jubilee owners drop rezoning request
The Eagle Group, which owns the 2,700-acre Jubilee property northeast of Pace between Luther Fowler and Willard Norris roads, has withdrawn its request to rezone the property to allow greater housing density. Santa Rosa County Planning Director Shawn Ward announced today (Friday, Oct. 7) that a request to change Jubilee’s...
Destin Seafood Festival is back, what you need to know
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers and city leaders are anticipating large crowds for the return of the Destin Seafood Festival from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. Following a two-year hiatus, the event is back for the 44th annual Seafood Festival on the Destin Harbor. “For our planning as well as the Community, it’s been nothing […]
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
getthecoast.com
FWB’s City Manager is moving on
The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County prepares for upcoming ‘quality of life’ community survey
Okaloosa County officials have announced that they will be conducting a comprehensive quality of life community survey beginning in the month of October. In the days to come, randomly selected residents living in the unincorporated areas of the county will receive a postcard invitation to complete the survey online. If the survey is not completed online, a reminder will be sent, along with a paper survey.
getthecoast.com
Historic event honoring the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 in Fort Walton Beach
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join as they honor the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 beginning at 5:30pm. At this historical event, all eleven surviving Horse Soldiers will reunite for the first time at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.
Tyndall Air Force Base continues to make progress on multi-billion dollar rebuild
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is out of the planning and designing phase and into the construction phase of its rebuild. On Friday, the community got an inside look into the progress. 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins showed the community just how far the rebuild has come in the […]
getthecoast.com
Niceville’s new Senior Center Recreation Area set to open
The City of Niceville is hosting an outdoor community event on October 12 at 10:00am to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Recreation Area adjacent to the Niceville Senior Center. Serving as the foundation of Niceville’s community of adults over 55, the new Senior Center Recreation...
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
