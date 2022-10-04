Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
Comments / 0