Banijay Completes Acquisition of Sony Pictures Television Germany, Rebrands it as Noisy Pictures – Global Bulletin

SFGate
How Fabled Reality Series ‘The Mole’ Finally Landed a Revival on Netflix
Mention “The Mole” to virtually anyone who works in reality TV, and their eyes light up. For a show that hasn’t been seen on U.S. television since 2008 — and only aired five editions in total — “The Mole” has nonetheless achieved a near-mythical status in the annals of unscripted TV history.
Adil Hussain Returns to Busan With ‘The Storyteller,’ ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki,’ Reveals Raft of Future Projects (EXCLUSIVE)
After “Sunrise” in 2014 and a double whammy with “The Wayfarers” and “Nirvana Inn” in 2019, Indian thespian Adil Hussain is back at the Busan International Film Festival this year with two more films – “The Storyteller” in the Jiseok section, and “Max, Min and Meowzaki” in the Open Cinema strand. Hussain, best known internationally for “Life of Pi” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” also won global plaudits for “What Will People Say” and “Hotel Salvation.” Both of the actor’s Busan films this year are by festival alumni – “The Storyteller,” is by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, whose “Bittersweet” was in Busan 2020...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richie Mehta, Anurag Kashyap Board Awedacious Originals Slate – Busan APM (EXCLUSIVE)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”), Richie Mehta (“Delhi Crime”) and Anurag Kashyap (“Sacred Games”) are among the luminaries who are part of Awedacious Originals’ slate. Awedacious is a production company led by Apoorva Bakshi, one of the producers of Mehta’s International Emmy-winning...
Domee Shi and Rising Animators Honored at Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Event
The in-person awards ceremony and cocktail reception took place at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., where fellow creatives and representatives in the animation space celebrated this year’s class of rising storytellers. The honorees in attendance included Fawn Veerasunthorn, Arthur Fong, Shea Fontana, Sergio Valdivia, Natasha Kline and Juston Gordon-Montgomery.
'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
‘Mexican Week’ on ‘Great British Baking Show’ Comes Under Fire for Stereotypes and Pronunciation Disasters
Sombreros, serapes and maracas, horrible pronunciations, jokes about Mexican stand-offs, and really strange-looking tacos — did the “Mexican Week” episode of “The Great British Baking Show” leave any stereotypical stone unturned? After a similar debacle with Season 11’s “Japanese Week,” the internationally beloved competition series — which streams on Netflix in the U.S. — apparently decided not to learn from its mistakes, and dove headlong into Mexican food. And since the competition is largely to determine who can create the best baked goods, many observers wondered, why were they attempting tacos, anyway?
