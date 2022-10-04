ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 49: Wagner Recap & Team Comparison

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 49, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse has 5-0 for the first time in 35 years after knocking off Wagner 59-0. What does this win mean for the Orange? Can anything be taken away from a blowout of an FCS team? The guys break it all down for you and compare this year's team to a past SU squad. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

