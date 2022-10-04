ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Oct. 7, 2022

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Tropical Storm Julia in the Caribbean Sea. Strengthening is expected, but this system will not pose any direct threat to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Nice weather lingers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry conditions continue across Central Florida. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s for much of the area for the next couple of days. We will warm to high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday in the Orlando area. The average high in Orlando on this date is 87.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Astor, FL
City
East Lake, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Central America#Beaches#North Wind#Fox
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
click orlando

River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford flooding continues nearly a week after Ian's landfall

The St. Johns River was expected to crest on Wednesday but that timing has been revised. The water is so deep in some neighborhoods that residents are parking cars blocks away and taking canoes back to their homes. There is also increased sightings of wildlife, such as alligators.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian flooding blocks access to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. - Lake Monroe, which is part of the St. Johns River system, is at record high levels. Because of the unprecedented flooding, access to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is blocked. CEO Richard Glover tells FOX 35 News that the animals are ok and cared for while staff waits for the water to recede.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy