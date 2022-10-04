Read full article on original website
Police Chief Issues Reminder on Changes To Traffic Flow Near Spencer Middle School
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are in the second academic year since some major changes were made to traffic flow around Spencer Middle School and Police Chief Mark Warburton says community members seem to adjusted. Chief Warburton also reminds the public that the updates in that area is in effect...
City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
Dickinson County Joins Operation Green Light In Support of Local Veterans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Those passing by the east side of the Dickinson County Courthouse will see a slight change in lighting early next month as the county joins Operation Green Light to show support for local veterans. Dickinson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Jenny Bengs says others in the...
Several Local Communities Awarded State Grants For Rural Development Projects
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Several local communities have been named recipients of state grants aimed to help advance innovative rural development initiatives. The cities of Hartley and Rolfe will each receive 20 thousand dollars towards projects to expand on existing trail systems while the City of Okoboji will use the same amount of money to turn dead trees into a series of sculptures depicting nature and the history of the Iowa Great Lakes Area for both residents and tourists to enjoy.
Lyon County board still pondering pond
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
Granville dairy farmer must pay $10,000
GRANVILLE—A dairy farmer must pay a $10,000 fine in connection with a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in March. About 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, Nate Zuiderveen contacted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to report a manure release from his Black Soil Dairy to a tributary of Deep Creek.
Successful First Year for Estherville Aquatic Center
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The season came to a close after Labor Day for Estherville’s brand-new aquatic center, and despite the delayed grand opening City Administrator Penny Clayton was pleased with attendance. She says the city’s estimates prior to the season were right about on the money for...
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
Candidates For Iowa House District 6 Take Questions During Public Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The candidates for newly drawn Iowa House District 6 faced off at Spencer City Hall on Wednesday answering questions from local media ahead of the November General Election. Among the issues posed was what incumbent Megan Jones and Challenger James Eliason would like to to see...
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Spencer Community Schools Consider Ideas for Fairview Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Fairview community tennis courts in Spencer are due for some maintenance, but there have been some difficulties securing a bid for the project. Superintendent Terry Hemann told KICD the plan to potentially relocate the courts to the middle school stemmed from a possible plan to remove the courts entirely and start from scratch.
New Small Business Development Director in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s a new director at the Small Business Development Center in Spencer. Larry Wadja took over September 1st. Wadja tells KICD News he has a passion for helping individuals realize their dreams of business ownership. Former director Jeff Vierkant has returned to private industry,...
House District 6 Candidates To Participate in Local Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio and other local media will be hosting one final public forum before the November General Election. Wednesday evening will feature the two candidates for the new Iowa House District 6, Republican incumbent Megan Jones and Democrat challenger James Eliason. Doors to Council Chambers...
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Woman in chase pleads guilty to marijuana
LE MARS—One of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon on Sept. 19 has pleaded guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Cynthia Estrada pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
