Does Farrowing Crate Size Impact Pig Survival? By Dr. Mark KnauerExtension Swine Specialist Animal Science NC State Extension, NC State University

Research for piglet survival requires hundreds of replicates per treatment to achieve adequate statistical power. Reminiscing back to my family’s 50-head pure-line sow herd in the 1980s, I recall we on occasion had a sow that barely fit into the farrowing crate. I can remember a particularly large Landrace sow, as wide and as long as the crate, that appeared quite uncomfortable. She ended up laying on multiple piglets.
Effective Biosecurity Requires Team Effort

The CEO of Farm Health Guardian suggests effective biosecurity requires a team effort. “Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?” will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 set for November 15 and 16 in Saskatoon. Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Heath Guardian, suggests effective biosecurity is all about all of us working together.
