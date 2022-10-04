ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leu Gardens remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Leu Gardens remains closed due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.

Officials said garden staff and volunteers are working to clear debris and downed trees from the garden’s pathways.

Private events, classes and weddings are continuing as scheduled, while the garden expects to reopen to the public later this week.

“Our thoughts go out to Floridians everywhere that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and we hope for a speedy recovery,” garden officials said in a statement.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

