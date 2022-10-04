Read full article on original website
'Sunny-day' flooding is becoming more common
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — On a dry day during the Fall months, you might notice there's saltwater flooding on low-lying streets. The past week's "sunny day flooding," was triggered by Hurricane Ian while was approaching Southwest Florida. The King Tide is higher than normal tide and can last...
Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
'A herculean effort': As Floridians try to rebuild, Gov. DeSantis thanks those helping with recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update onHurricane Ian from Daytona Beach. He was joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton at Frank Rendon Park. How To Help: Interactive list shows local organizations helping Florida victims of Hurricane Ian. DeSantis said nearly 100,000 structures...
'We are in it for the long-haul': Gov. DeSantis announces 98% of Florida has power after Hurricane Ian
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update onHurricane Ian at 1:15 p.m. from Nokomis. He will be joined by Federal Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. How To Help: Interactive...
President Biden, Gov. DeSantis vow to work together to help Florida storm victims
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — President Joe Bidentoured storm-damaged sections of southwest Florida Wednesday. The tour was followed by a joint news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, as the two men vowed to continue to work together to help Floridians. How to Help: Interactive list shows local organizations helping Florida...
Florida's recovery efforts moving ahead of schedule, DeSantis says
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and emergency officials said Florida is recovering fromHurricane Ian faster than expected one week after the storm made landfall. They spoke at Near Bert's Bar and Grill in Matlacha. DeSantis was joined by:. Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie. Department of...
'That’s what this is all about, people helping people': St. Lucie County sheriff brings donations to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Charlotte County was one of the areas hardest hit byHurricane Ian, but the sheriff’s department never abandoned their watch, even as they watched their own belongings wash away. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara decided he wasn’t going to abandon them either. "These...
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride on back of semitruck from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
