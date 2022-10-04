ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPBF News 25

'Sunny-day' flooding is becoming more common

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — On a dry day during the Fall months, you might notice there's saltwater flooding on low-lying streets. The past week's "sunny day flooding," was triggered by Hurricane Ian while was approaching Southwest Florida. The King Tide is higher than normal tide and can last...
Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
Florida's recovery efforts moving ahead of schedule, DeSantis says

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and emergency officials said Florida is recovering fromHurricane Ian faster than expected one week after the storm made landfall. They spoke at Near Bert's Bar and Grill in Matlacha. DeSantis was joined by:. Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie. Department of...
