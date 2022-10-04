ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Kentucky

South Carolina and Kentucky are getting set to do battle this Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium in a matchup that has taken on some real intrigue. Wildcats’ starting quarterback Will Levis’ status seems up in the air as reports are out that he is a game-time decision due to injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Preview and Picks: Can Iowa make it nine wins in a row over Illinois?

Can Iowa extend its winning streak over Illinois to nine and get its season back on track?. The Hawkeyes come into this contest with a 3-2 record and are 1-1 in Big Ten play. On the other hand, Illinois is 4-1 and is coming off an impressive road victory at Wisconsin last week. The Illini's lone loss this year was to Indiana in Bloomington, though Illinois also has a strong road win over Virginia.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule

Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bold predictions: Tennessee at LSU

Tennessee is into the second month of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the emotional win against Florida and an open date, Tennessee, now ranked eighth in the nation, is back in action and on the road in SEC play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

