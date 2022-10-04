Read full article on original website
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Kentucky
South Carolina and Kentucky are getting set to do battle this Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium in a matchup that has taken on some real intrigue. Wildcats’ starting quarterback Will Levis’ status seems up in the air as reports are out that he is a game-time decision due to injury.
Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
College basketball rankings: UNC, Kansas headline CBS Sports' top 15 jobs
College basketball's top jobs rarely come open, and when they do, there's usually an in-house candidate that was handpicked for the job. That was the case at Duke, North Carolina and Villanova when legendary coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright stepped down. But which teams make up college basketball's best 15 jobs?
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains how STAR Javon Bullard handled suspension
The Georgia Bulldogs were down a starter last week when STAR Javon Bullard was held out following an arrest the previous weekend. Based on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's perspective, Bullard handled his suspension in a professional manner. Smart told reporters on Monday that the team was “expecting to get...
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Preview and Picks: Can Iowa make it nine wins in a row over Illinois?
Can Iowa extend its winning streak over Illinois to nine and get its season back on track?. The Hawkeyes come into this contest with a 3-2 record and are 1-1 in Big Ten play. On the other hand, Illinois is 4-1 and is coming off an impressive road victory at Wisconsin last week. The Illini's lone loss this year was to Indiana in Bloomington, though Illinois also has a strong road win over Virginia.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule
Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Bold predictions: Tennessee at LSU
Tennessee is into the second month of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the emotional win against Florida and an open date, Tennessee, now ranked eighth in the nation, is back in action and on the road in SEC play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).
Three Purdue commits that could be in line for a bump in the rankings after their senior season
The Purdue coaching staff and recruiting departments have earned a reputation as one of the best programs in the country when it comes to identifying and developing talent. The Boilermakers have a knack for identifying and offering lower-ranked prospects that develop into impact players in West Lafayette. With that in...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
