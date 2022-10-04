ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays was a fabulous pitcher's duel through five innings. Shane McClanahan and Shane Bieber had each pitched like their respective staff aces. After Jose Siri launched his first career post-season home run in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first postseason series in over a decade on Friday. For the Wild Card series, teams must cut their roster down to 26 players—with a limit of 13 pitchers. Interim manager Rob Thomson and the club had to make some difficult choices both in the bullpen and on the bench ahead of game one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs

The Guardians' MVP year in and year out had some words to say leading up to the team's Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez continues to be one of baseball's best players and most impactful as well. At this point in his career, he may never win an MVP award from the writers but he certainly deserves one.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

The Royals fired Mike Matheny. To fix 97 losses, they’ll need to change more than that

A statistic popped into my Twitter feed late Wednesday, though not as late as the Royals were sending out tweets, and it caught my attention. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of the same AL Central Division in which the Royals had hoped to compete, not only finished better than 20 games above .500 this season on their way to a playoff appearance, but their Triple-A, Double-A and High-A teams did the same. All of them, 20 games above .500 or better.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

It’s Now or Never for Thunder Forward Darius Bazley

Through three preseason games, it’s clear now more than ever, that it’s now or never for Thunder forward Darius Bazley. With an upcoming contract year, Bazley needs a resurgence, or even an overhaul, to remain with Oklahoma City. Bazley has started just one of three preseason games so...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

