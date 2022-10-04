Read full article on original website
Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona’s Effect, Team Chemistry
It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!. He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.
Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays was a fabulous pitcher's duel through five innings. Shane McClanahan and Shane Bieber had each pitched like their respective staff aces. After Jose Siri launched his first career post-season home run in...
Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first postseason series in over a decade on Friday. For the Wild Card series, teams must cut their roster down to 26 players—with a limit of 13 pitchers. Interim manager Rob Thomson and the club had to make some difficult choices both in the bullpen and on the bench ahead of game one.
Phillies Author Incredible Comeback Against Cardinals, Secure Game 1 of the NLWCS
It was the biggest game of the last decade for the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Zack Wheeler, the ace, was handed the ball for the start and he delivered. Absolutely dealt. Through 6.1 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, and four strikeouts, and he didn't surrender a single run.
Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs
The Guardians' MVP year in and year out had some words to say leading up to the team's Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez continues to be one of baseball's best players and most impactful as well. At this point in his career, he may never win an MVP award from the writers but he certainly deserves one.
Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn’t Final With New York Mets
NEW YORK - It's no secret that Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 postseason concludes. But Nimmo, who is set to play in his first playoff game as a Met, had not given it much thought that the Wild Card series could be his final games in Queens.
The Royals fired Mike Matheny. To fix 97 losses, they’ll need to change more than that
A statistic popped into my Twitter feed late Wednesday, though not as late as the Royals were sending out tweets, and it caught my attention. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of the same AL Central Division in which the Royals had hoped to compete, not only finished better than 20 games above .500 this season on their way to a playoff appearance, but their Triple-A, Double-A and High-A teams did the same. All of them, 20 games above .500 or better.
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
It’s Now or Never for Thunder Forward Darius Bazley
Through three preseason games, it’s clear now more than ever, that it’s now or never for Thunder forward Darius Bazley. With an upcoming contract year, Bazley needs a resurgence, or even an overhaul, to remain with Oklahoma City. Bazley has started just one of three preseason games so...
