Angelina Jolie portrait among stunning Siena International Photo Award winners
By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
5 days ago
Winners of the Siena International Photo Awards 2022 have now been announced, and images from the 12 categories will be on display from October 1 till November 20 at the Siena Awards Festival.
This year's overall winner was Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis for his shot "Woman from Evia." The shot is both dramatic and disturbing, capturing the desperation of an 81-year-old woman, Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis, as flames get closer to her house during a forest fire. The image, which was taken in the summer of 2021, was selected from thousands sent by photographers from around the world.
The images will be on display in Siena along with the winning photos of the Creative Photo Awards, Drone Photo Awards , and the solo exhibitions of Danish Siddiqui – an Indian photographer sadly killed in 2021 while documenting the conflict between the Taliban and Afghan troops.
Each of the 12 categories also had an overall winner. In the Fascinating faces and Characters category, the winning subject was “Angelina Jolie and Bees,” taken by American photographer Dan Winters for an earlier National Geographic piece.
The portrait (above) was taken to promote the actors's involvement in World Bee Day as part of the "Women for Bees" program. According to the press release, "Angelina Jolie's body was sprinkled with the queen bee pheromone and the actress remained motionless for 18 minutes without ever being stung."
Photographer Dan Winter also entered several other famous faces into the category, including an environmental portrait of Barack Obama (below). An exhibition of his work will feature at the Siena Awards Festival.
The winning images in the Siena International Photo Awards are as diverse as they are stunning and thought-provoking. We'd highly recommend looking at all the winners and categories on the website, but here are a few of our favorites.
With the shot "Joker Smile" taken in Dubai, Jordanian photographer Muhammad Almasri was first in the Architecture & Urban Spaces category.
