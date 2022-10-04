Girl Scouts help improve park for Bronze Award

Recent visitors to two City of Athens parks may have recited the alphabet, hopped like a frog or felt some new textures under their feet thanks to the work of six Girl Scouts.

Norah House, Ellie Blazer, Kenzie Klein, Jo Zulia-Davis, Sam Ferguson and Emma Meili, all members of Troop 54000, presented their Bronze Award project Tuesday at the Athens Community Center.

The project included installing a sensory path, repainting a four-square court and creating and painting an activity path. The work was done at Sells and Highland parks.

“We had great ideas, but we needed help doing them,” Blazer said. The girls did the majority of their work for the Bronze Award project on their own, and had some help from adult supervisors and family members.

Part of the project included talking with the Arts, Parks and Recreation leadership to talk about the proposal. They used $272.54 that they raised from their Girl Scout fund to buy the materials.

They put in a total of 140 volunteer hours during the project. They said they learned skills, such as consensus building, building skills and some painting skills and concept development.

After the project was finished, they did an evaluation of their project by talking to kids about what they liked. One kid they tried to talk to wouldn’t answer questions, and keep going on the sensory path.

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best, the new improvements averaged a 4.4, the Scouts proudly told those in attendance.

After their presentation, the girls received their Bronze Award pins, which were placed on their sashes by their loved ones.

“We’re using this pin, both to commemorate the excellent work you did, but also to remind you all what you are capable of. If you did this when you were 11, imagine what contributions you’re going to make to this work as you grow and learn, especially when you work together,” said troop leader Jenny Kline.

The Scouts thanked Arts, Parks and Recreation Director Katherine Jordan for her help.

“We had a whole bunch of ideas,” Kline said. “Not all of them were fabulous, and she helped us pick the fabulous ones and she was totally right. So that’s been great.”

Jordan noted that the sensory path at Highland Park adds a lot to the location.

“The sensory path that they installed at Highland Park really creates unique opportunities for kids to kind of get down on the ground and feel. Um, it’s more about kind of the how does it feel? You can walk barefoot over it, you can rub your hands over it, you can look at it,” she said. “It’s pretty beautiful.”

The repainted four-square court give people the opportunity to play the game at Highland Park.

Sells Park’s activity trail helps engage kids, Jordan said.

“The purpose of it was to invite kids into the story walk that was already there,” she said. “(The Girl Scouts) felt that there just wasn’t an invitation to that story walk and that people might not think about going up on that ramp. So that really created a really nice invitation and just a place for kids to play as they’re going up, because we definitely have seen that happen.”

Bronze Awards are the first of several community-service projects available to Girl Scouts. Members who earn the cadet rank work on Silver Award projects, Kline said.

“Ambassadors do the Gold Award. That’s the equivalent to the Eagle Scout,” she said.

There are several steps to working on a Bronze Award project, and the process usually takes about two years.

Among those attending the presentation were Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.

This Girl Scout project is like others built by community volunteers, Patterson said.

“It’s projects like this that’ll live on for a long time, and it is going to bring a lot of joy to a lot of people,” he said. “You know, the paintings on the sensory trail, the four square, the whole nine yards is something that they’re gonna be able to go back to for years to come, and take a lot of pride in what they have created. But also, I, like I said, know that they have really enriched the lives of other people who get to experience it too.”

Patterson said he enjoyed when students of all age levels engage in projects, like the Girl Scouts’ one.

“They can come back a decade later with maybe family and friends, and point to that and go, ‘You know what I did that,’” he said. “It really builds that sense of space and place and ownership of the community.”

For information on Girl Scouts and joining a troop, contact Girl Scout liaison Deb Dowler at 740-594-5455.