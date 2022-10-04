ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAZN’s Eleven Acquisition Centers on Reach, Revenue and Soccer Rights

By JohnWallStreet
 3 days ago
Industry observers have touted DAZN ’s recent acquisition of Eleven Group’s global sports media business, which includes Eleven Sports and Team Whistle, as an inflection point in the streaming revolution. They see the large number of OTT services in the market, the abundance of content choices available to consumers, and the difficulty distributors are having making the business’ economics work, and suggest the deal is evidence that a widely anticipated consolidation trend is underway.

But the Eleven acquisition was not a consolidation play. Consolidation occurs when two players in the same market merge to form a more powerful value proposition that cuts through, is able to capture mind and wallet share against competing offerings, and creates operational efficiencies. Looking at the overlap between the DAZN and Eleven businesses, there is just one country—Italy—in which they both operate.

It would be more accurate to describe DAZN’s latest acquisition as a strategic effort to increase geographic reach, generate new revenue streams and expand its football rights through M&A.

JWS’ Take : Despite reports to the contrary, DAZN has not made any statements regarding plans to postpone its IPO. “And any discussions in relation to such are not connected to this deal,” Shay Segev (CEO, DAZN Group) said. “We are well-backed by our long-term investors at Access Industries, and as a high-growth business there are several paths that we could take in the long term. An IPO is just one of them.”

But one media rights consultant who asked for anonymity said in his opinion the Eleven acquisition only makes sense if DAZN plans to “try to sell or IPO as it adds revenues to the top line that can be multiplied; DAZN has so many other balls up in the air” that it otherwise would not be worth the trouble.

In the meantime, DAZN will focus on “delivering market-level profitability through diversifying our global platform and driving deeper engagement with consumers,” Segev said.

Its not clear how the acquisition of Eleven Sports, a multinational sports and entertainment platform, and Team Whistle, a social-heavy sports content company, aid that initiative. Eleven does not improve DAZN’s economics in existing markets with significant cost bases. The company lacks a presence, beyond its globally available content, in Germany, Japan and Spain.

Eleven Sports has a local operation in Italy, but the desire to grow market share in the country seems like an unlikely driver of the acquisition. Eleven is no better than the fifth-largest paid sports broadcaster in Italy, behind Sky Sports, Mediaset, DAZN and Eurosport.

And the $300 million in annual revenue Eleven generates does not appear as if it will materially affect DAZN’s top or bottom line. For perspective, DAZN has committed to spending more than $825 million per year on domestic Serie A rights in Italy alone.

Eleven will give DAZN locally relevant, profitable operations and positive brand recognition in Portugal and Belgium that complement its existing positions in core European markets; 89% of Eleven’s current revenue is derived from those two countries. “This will all be underpinned by DAZN’s powerful global platform, with its proprietary technology already allowing our customers to watch sports they love in over 200 countries and territories,” Segev said.

The acquisition also supports DAZN’s desire to generate more value and engagement from its direct-to-consumer relationships.

The company launched its NFT marketplace DAZNBOXING.io in July and DAZN Bet in the UK in August. Segev said it is too soon to tell how those business lines have impacted annual revenue per user (ARPU).

OTT economics require distributors to diversify revenue streams. Services like Spotify have redefined the value for money expectation. So streamers are increasingly looking for new ways to lift depressed ARPU levels closer to that of the pay-TV bundle, which is ultimately where monetization needs to be in order for these businesses with less scale and greater turnover to become profitable.

It is worth noting DAZN has tightened the screws on subscription pricing in at least some of its core markets. It has increased the price in Germany from $14.99 last Bundesliga season to $29.99 this season and introduced tighter controls around concurrent streams and devices.

Team Whistle is a top-10 ranked U.S. media sports property, generating 4.2 billion monthly video views globally across 32 million monthly active users. “Beyond distribution, the acquisition means DAZN will have a highly creative content studio with proven success of creating hit shows across multiple formats and genres,” Segev said. “These elements, alongside Team Whistle’s social media presence, will enable us to speak to a highly engaged generation of sports fans in new and unique ways.”

Eleven and Whistle also bring a complementary portfolio of long-tail global rights to DAZN. The media company is the co-exclusive international broadcaster for a host of mid-tier European soccer leagues.

While many streamers do not find those assets worth owning, DAZN and Eleven are believers in economies of scale. Logic suggests if an OTT player can spread and allocate costs and overhead across 200-plus countries, small viewership gains within each can add up.

A robust global rights portfolio can also be used to test the viability of new markets and serve as the content and engagement base layer, to be built upon with local rights acquisitions, once the decision to enter a new market has been made.

But there is more strategic value than monetary value in a global strategy. To convince public or private market investors that the sports-centric OTT business is viable long-term, DAZN is still likely going to need to show a path to profitability in their most mature core markets, which are now more than five years in the making. The company debuted in Japan and Germany back in 2016.

DAZN has publicly stated it expects to make significant strides towards profitability over the next 18 months.

While DAZN failed in its $800 million bid to land BT Sport in February, Eleven should not be viewed as a fallback option. The attempt to acquire BT Sport was driven by its need to nail the UK, the second biggest broadcasting market. Eleven does not maintain a local presence in the UK.

FWIW, the acquisition is not going to aid DAZN’s efforts to gain market relevance in the U.S., either.

Sportico

Aaron Judge’s Home Run Chase Sends Outfield Ticket Prices Soaring

New York Yankees fans don’t just want to be in the stadium to witness Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season—they want a chance to catch the ball.  The average secondary market list price for remaining home games has increased 121% from $114 to $252 since Judge hit his 50th home run in late August, according to data from TicketIQ. The two games directly following Judge’s 60th dinger have been the largest movers: last night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates—a 14-2 win—and Thursday night’s showdown with rival Boston Red Sox.  The data indicates greater fan interest in the fate of Roger...
BRONX, NY
Sportico

TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion

Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
UEFA
Sportico

Apple to Pay Nearly $50 Million Annually for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple is the next sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The National Football League announced a new partnership with Apple late Thursday that includes rights to the 12-minute show, one of the biggest annual events in music. The tech giant (Nasdaq: AAPL) is paying nearly $50 million per year over a five-year span, according to someone familiar with the terms, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Apple is taking over from Pepsi, which declined to renew its halftime deal after a decade as the presenting sponsor. The news comes as the NFL continues to shop its Sunday Ticket...
NFL
thefastmode.com

BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme

BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
ENVIRONMENT
Sportico

Manchester United Revenue Hits $776M, Up 18%

Manchester United reported an 18% increase for its 2021-22 full-year revenue to £583 million, or $776 million, based on average exchange rates during the 12 months. The increase was fueled by fans’ return to Old Trafford following a pair of COVID-19-impacted seasons. The financial results come on the heels of continued fan protests over the Glazer family’s team ownership and potential buyers circling the iconic franchise. “Our club’s core mission is to win football matches and entertain our fans,” Richard Arnold, Manchester United CEO, said in a statement announcing the financial results. “Ultimately, we know that the strength of Manchester United rests...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Cooper Rush Cowboys Up, Leads NFL to Best Week 2 Ratings This Century

Dak Prescott’s busted thumb didn’t dim the NFL ratings picture, as Dallas’ 20-17 home win over Cincinnati helped CBS deliver its largest Sunday afternoon audience in three years, and the biggest TV turnout for a Week 2 game in the 21st century. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the CBS national window, which featured the Bengals-Cowboys skirmish across the Eastern and Central time zones, as well as the Los Angeles market, averaged a staggering 27.4 million viewers and a 14.1 household rating. This marks CBS’ most-watched Sunday NFL broadcast since Dec. 8, 2019, when the Chiefs and Patriots battled it out in...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

TGI Sport Acquiring Sportseen in Push to Expand Geotargeted Ad Space

Anyone who thought TGI Sport’s appetite for acquisitions had been sated was wrong. The sports tech, media and marketing firm recently snapped up a pair of agencies, Interregional Sports Group (ISG) and Brand Brigade, and today it announced the purchase of Sportseen, a London-based a rights-buying and digital advertising sales firm. “The addition of Sportseen—and all three companies—embodies how we plan to transform TGI with aggressive deals in new spaces,” said George Pyne, founder and CEO of Bruin Capital, which along with Quadrant Private Equity owns TGI. “The team will have all the resources of Bruin to build upon this momentum.” The moves...
BUSINESS
Sportico

How a PGA Victory Over LIV Plaintiffs Might Hurt ‘Fry-Guy’ Wages

Several weeks back Sportico media reporter Anthony Crupi wrote a column arguing there is little reason for golf fans to work themselves up over the emergence of LIV Golf, and to instead “pay more attention to the things we pay attention to.” Despite all the debate surrounding the challenger golf series, few people are actually tuning in. But one facet of the LIV Golf story could have implications far beyond millionaire golfers: the class action lawsuit filed by some LIV golfers and LIV Golf against the PGA Tour. It alleges the PGA Tour has illegally banned players who signed contracts with...
NFL
Sportico

Sports Betting Firms Primed for Rebound, Bullpen Founder Says

The slump in sports-betting and fantasy-sports companies, both large and small, is turning in the right direction even as their stocks continue to suffer from investor wariness after years of burning cash, says Paul Martino, the general partner and co-founder of venture capital firm Bullpen Capital and one of the earliest investors in FanDuel.
GAMBLING
Sportico

Aces Championship Keeps WNBA Ratings Afloat Amid Scheduling Competition

WNBA ratings were soaring heading into the Finals, a showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, but the best-of-five series ran up against scheduling challenges—which has become the norm for the league. The Finals face competition from the opening weeks of the NFL season, a problem without an obvious solution since the WNBA’s early season schedule conflicts with the international basketball calendar, a pay-driven challenge unique to the W. The 2022 regular season was the league’s most watched since 2008. Regular season numbers for the W have long remained relatively stagnant, but the 25 games that aired on Disney’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

City Football Group Bids on Brazil Soccer Club Bahia Esporte

City Football Group, the owner of Manchester City FC, has made an official bid to buy a 90% stake in Esporte Clube Bahia, a second division soccer club from Brazil, for $190 million (1 billion reals), according to a joint statement issued by the clubs.  CFG will pay the agreed amount in three installments: $93 million (500 million reals) to invest in players over 15 years, $56 million (300 million reals) for the club’s debt payment and another $37 million (200 million reals) for infrastructure, according to a statement from Bahia Esporte. Full terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. According to the Brazilian...
MLS
Sportico

SeatGeek Bucks Late-Stage Funding Trend, Raises $238M at $1B Valuation

SeatGeek recently raised $238 million in Series E financing at a $1 billion pre-money valuation. Accel led the round with a $100 million investment. Wellington Management, Arctos Sports Partners and Utah Jazz founder Ryan Smith also participated. Large, late-stage funding rounds have been muted and down in 2022, in part because companies want to avoid raising capital at depressed valuations because public market comps are down 70% or more in some cases. But Chad Hutchinson (partner, Arctos Sports Partners) said that good companies can still get funding. “[SeatGeek resides in] rare air, growing well over 100% [YoY] at real scale with a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

FanDuel Rebrands TV Network, Adds OTT to Help Scale Audience

FanDuel Group recently rebranded its 24-hour cable and satellite television network, TVG Network, as FanDuel TV and introduced a new OTT service, FanDuel TV Plus. The rollouts make FanDuel the first U.S. gaming operator with both a linear and digital media platform dedicated to sports betting content. As explored in a recent JWS column, the industry at large is reallocating resources to content-based customer acquisition and retention strategies. But FanDuel is not following the crowd. The company, which first inked Pat McAfee to an exclusive content deal in 2019, has seen firsthand how it can leverage authentic, personality-driven programming that weaves...
GAMBLING
Sportico

OneTeam Valued at $1.9 Billion as RedBird Sells Stake to Private Equity

Private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners is selling its 40% stake in player intellectual property licensing business OneTeam in a deal valuing the three-year old business at about $1.9 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the transaction. Private equity firms HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value are investing into OneTeam on RedBird’s exit. It is not clear how the firms are divvying up RedBird’s equity or if the co-founding entities, the MLB Players Association and the NFL Players Association, are adding to their combined 60% holdings. The three incoming private equity firms are expected to be more...
FIFA
Sportico

NWSL Boom, Global Growth Usher in New Goals for Women’s Soccer

Today’s guest columnist is Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s head of women’s football. This Saturday, Angel City will visit the San Diego Wave in a National Women’s Soccer League match that has sold out a new 32,000-seat stadium. It’s a testament to the continued efforts of the NWSL and its franchises to grow the game. But it’s so much more than that. It’s a story of where the sport has been, and where it is headed. My time in soccer, like the women’s game itself, is a story of challenges and gender bias. When I took over as head of the Samoan Football Federation a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportico

Elevate Sports Ventures to Lead Everton Strategy in New Stadium Era

The English Premier League’s Everton Football Club has tapped Elevate Sports Ventures to lead its commercial efforts amid construction of its proposed almost 53,000-seat stadium in Liverpool. Elevate will handle partnerships and sales for the club’s future home, leading the venue’s naming rights and founding sponsor searches, and support Everton’s premium hospitality sales and strategy for the Toffees’ new stadium, set to open in January 2025. The U.S.-based sports and entertainment consultancy will also provide the club with analytics and business intelligence support in key areas including digital media and marketing. “We have set out a clear strategic vision for our new stadium,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Overtime Inks Branded Content Pact With Footballco Ahead of the World Cup

Overtime and Footballco, a leading soccer content company, have formed a strategic partnership ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The deal will allow Overtime and Footballco to collaborate on making branded content and tapping into each other’s strengths and audiences; Overtime can take advantage of Footballco’s content and soccer expertise, while Footballco will tap into Overtime’s social media proficiency. “You would think it might just be a grip-and-feel decision that we look at it and say, Soccer is rising in popularity, being the fourth most popular sport in the United States among Gen Z and Gen [Alpha] audiences,” Rich Calacci,...
NFL
Sportico

Erika Nardini Resigns From WWE Board Citing Barstool Acquisition

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini has resigned from the board of directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a regulatory filing late Friday afternoon. The filing stated Nardini didn’t have any conflicts or disputes with the company in deciding to depart the WWE board. Nardini said the August decision by Penn National Gaming to acquire all of Barstool led to her decision. “Penn acquisition is now official and need to focus on building out the next phase of the combined businesses,” Nardini said, in a text. Nardini was elected to WWE’s board of directors in October 2020 and served on its compensation committee....
NFL
Sportico

Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2022: Mbappe Tops Ronaldo, Messi

The top of the soccer world has been dominated on and off the field for 15 years by a pair of global icons in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Together, they have racked up 12 player-of-the-year awards, while their respective clubs dueled for league and European titles. It has been lucrative work for the two stars, who have both banked more than $1 billion in salary and endorsements during their long careers. But with Ronaldo, 37, and Messi, 35, on the backside of their playing days, a new idol has emerged to capture the attention of the world’s most popular sport,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Tyrod Taylor Sues Chargers’ Doctor Over Losing Starting QB Job

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is suing Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute for malpractice and medical battery over the administration of pain treatment on Sept. 20, 2020. The incident led to a collapsed lung for Taylor, but attorneys for the defendants insist the lawsuit is meritless and that Taylor consented to both the procedure and its risks. Taylor, who insists the teams effectively downgraded him after the injury, is seeking at least $5 million given salary discrepancies between starting QBs and backup QBs. He also insists the pneumothorax “continues to cause [him] extreme...
NFL
