NFL

Sporticast: Abuse in Women’s Soccer, NFL Concussion Problems Return

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the results of a year-long investigation that found “systemic” abuse of professional women’s soccer players in the U.S.

The 172-page report, released Monday, spans many different layers of power within both the NWSL and U.S. Soccer governing body. NWSL coaches, executives, team owners, and U.S. Soccer officials are all implicated in the findings, compiled by former U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, who concluded that abuse, sexual and verbal, is “rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer.”

The report comes after a series of disturbing allegations rocked the NWSL in the middle of its 2021 season. That led to coach firings, the sale of the Washington Spirit, and the departure of former commissioner Lisa Baird. Since then, the league has seen dramatic commercial growth, including the NWSL’s largest corporate sponsorship, a rapid increase in franchise valuation, and large viewership gains .

The hosts also discuss a new $30 million raise from Athletes Unlimited , Shohei Ohtani ’s $30 million deal, and the fallout from Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion , which refocused spotlight on the NFL ’s approach to head injuries.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

Sportico

NWSL Boom, Global Growth Usher in New Goals for Women’s Soccer

Today’s guest columnist is Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s head of women’s football. This Saturday, Angel City will visit the San Diego Wave in a National Women’s Soccer League match that has sold out a new 32,000-seat stadium. It’s a testament to the continued efforts of the NWSL and its franchises to grow the game. But it’s so much more than that. It’s a story of where the sport has been, and where it is headed. My time in soccer, like the women’s game itself, is a story of challenges and gender bias. When I took over as head of the Samoan Football Federation a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Overhauls Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pro Bowl

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the NFL’s latest big tech partner. The NFL last week announced that Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) was the new presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, rights held by Pepsi (Nasdaq: PEP) for the past decade. Apple is paying nearly $50 million year over the course of the five-year deal, and is also in talks on a much bigger partnership with the NFL. The league’s Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV expires at the end of the year, and...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: MLB Thinks Globally as Judge, Pujols Near Home Run Marks

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in Major League Baseball’s international plans. Earlier this year MLB let each franchise choose up to three international markets where they’re now allowed to ink commercial partnerships, host fan events, and open physical stores. The process, similar to one run last year by the NFL, allows baseball to grow its presence internationally by relying on the manpower, expertise and brand strength of individual teams. They also discuss the AL MVP race, which features stars in...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Sally Yates
Sportico

Sporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 Million

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Sportico reporter Kurt Badenhausen about his most recent MLS valuations. The data, published Wednesday, had LAFC as the league’s most valuable team, at $900 million, with the average club now worth $582 million. MLS investors believe strongly that U.S. soccer will undergo significant commercial growth in the next five to 10 years, as the country prepares to host the men’s World Cup, the Summer Olympics and possibly another women’s World Cup. As inflated as the numbers may seem, the league has attracted some of the most prominent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend's games. The players' union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins...
NFL
Sportico

Aces Championship Keeps WNBA Ratings Afloat Amid Scheduling Competition

WNBA ratings were soaring heading into the Finals, a showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, but the best-of-five series ran up against scheduling challenges—which has become the norm for the league. The Finals face competition from the opening weeks of the NFL season, a problem without an obvious solution since the WNBA’s early season schedule conflicts with the international basketball calendar, a pay-driven challenge unique to the W. The 2022 regular season was the league’s most watched since 2008. Regular season numbers for the W have long remained relatively stagnant, but the 25 games that aired on Disney’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

U.S. Soccer Names Tech Exec JT Batson as CEO to Succeed Wilson

JT Batson, a 40-year-old software executive who has long been involved in grassroots soccer programs, has been named CEO / Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Batson will start in his role immediately; he replaces Will Wilson, who announced he would step down earlier this year after a two-year stint as CEO. U.S. Soccer said Batson, a Stanford graduate and co-founder and CEO of New York- and Atlanta-based software company Hudson MX, will move from New York to Chicago in the coming months to work out of the federation headquarters. Wilson will stay on through October to assist in the transition. Unlike...
NFL
Sportico

Aaron Judge’s Home Run Chase Sends Outfield Ticket Prices Soaring

New York Yankees fans don’t just want to be in the stadium to witness Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season—they want a chance to catch the ball.  The average secondary market list price for remaining home games has increased 121% from $114 to $252 since Judge hit his 50th home run in late August, according to data from TicketIQ. The two games directly following Judge’s 60th dinger have been the largest movers: last night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates—a 14-2 win—and Thursday night’s showdown with rival Boston Red Sox.  The data indicates greater fan interest in the fate of Roger...
BRONX, NY
WSOC Charlotte

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Bad Football' News

Some analysts view the volume of 2-2 records around the league as parity among the top teams in the NFL. Tom Brady views it as "a lot of bad football." "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see," the 45-year-old quarterback said during his press conference on Thursday.
NFL
Sportico

MLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF Montreal

The average MLS team is worth $582 million, according to data compiled by Sportico. Los Angeles FC ranks first at $900 million, while CF Montréal ranks last at $390 million. Below are the values of the league’s 28 franchises, which are collectively worth $16.3 billion. The league will expand to 29 teams next season when St. Louis City SC starts play. To derive the market value of the 28 current MLS franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—and interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work...
NFL
Sportico

MLS Franchise Valuations Interactive Data Viz

More from Sportico.comSporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 MillionLAFC Tops MLS' Most Valuable Teams at $900 MillionMLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF MontrealBest of Sportico.comMLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF MontrealLAFC Tops MLS’ Most Valuable Teams at $900 MillionNFL Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Cowboys to Bengals
MLS
NBC Sports

NFL, NFLPA issue dueling statements regarding concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association typically work cooperatively, when it comes to the conclusion protocol. The September 25 incident involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sparked multiple disagreements between the league and the union. The Tagovailoa investigation has sparked two questions. First, were the current protocols followed? Second, will...
NFL
Sportico

Yates’ NWSL Abuse Report Hits U.S. Soccer for Systemic Failure

An investigative report on abuses in women’s professional soccer castigates the National Women’s Soccer League, several of its teams and the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing a system-wide failure to respond to player allegations of sexual misconduct, verbal harassment and retaliation by prominent coaches. The report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer and authored by former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, not only casts a harsh spotlight on the women’s professional league, it points to systemic problems involving coaching abuse down to the youth levels. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues,...
NFL
Sportico

The Robert Sarver Situation Must Prompt Reform Across Pro Sports

Today’s guest columnists are Charles Grantham and Robert Boland of Seton Hall University. When results of the NBA-commissioned, external investigation of Phoenix Suns and WNBA Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver were revealed, a cry went up based on the acts of hostility directed at African Americans and women in the workplace detailed in the report. There was clearly no way back for Sarver, and he soon announced that he was in the process of selling both franchises. Sarver’s ownership has had real human costs for the sport and needs to prompt permanent changes in how the NBA and the other major sports...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Cooper Rush Cowboys Up, Leads NFL to Best Week 2 Ratings This Century

Dak Prescott’s busted thumb didn’t dim the NFL ratings picture, as Dallas’ 20-17 home win over Cincinnati helped CBS deliver its largest Sunday afternoon audience in three years, and the biggest TV turnout for a Week 2 game in the 21st century. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the CBS national window, which featured the Bengals-Cowboys skirmish across the Eastern and Central time zones, as well as the Los Angeles market, averaged a staggering 27.4 million viewers and a 14.1 household rating. This marks CBS’ most-watched Sunday NFL broadcast since Dec. 8, 2019, when the Chiefs and Patriots battled it out in...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

