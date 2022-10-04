ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

jack1065.com

Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
jack1065.com

Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
jack1065.com

Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
