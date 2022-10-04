Read full article on original website
Reproductive and women’s rights march scheduled for Sunday, October 9 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Reproductive and Women’s Rights March is scheduled for this weekend on Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 3:3o p.m. Participants will gather up at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo at 200 South Rose Street. Event organizers say the event may be attended by...
Kalamazoo College president celebrates partnerships at community breakfast
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez reflected on the state of the College and shared a bit about its future vision at K’s annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, October 6. In attendance were local and state officials, business and community leaders and area...
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
UPDATE: Vicksburg student owns up to making threat against middle school
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Vicksburg middle school student has admitted to writing a threat to the school in an online survey. The online threat, written by the 8th grader on Thursday, October 6, caused the middle school to be closed on Friday, October 7. That threat was...
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
