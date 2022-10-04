ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere

A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
YPSILANTI, MI
Club 93.7

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Northern Michigan#Private Property#Toys#House
Club 93.7

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Club 93.7

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
Club 93.7

Feds Move in on Michigan Truck Driver Who Made Graphic Dog Torture Videos

Federal authorities have indicted a Michigan man accused of making and distributing multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse and torture of a dog. Lucas VanWoert faces charges of creating and distributing 'animal crush videos.' Animal crush videos are defined as pictures or videos in which animals are tortured or subjected to bodily injury and are also obscene.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy