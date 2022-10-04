Read full article on original website
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere
A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Two Michigan Campgrounds Named the Best for Celebrating Halloween
Many campgrounds around the state of Michigan celebrate Halloween but only two made the list of the best in the country. The website Camendium recently posted a list of what they felt were the best campgrounds in the country for celebrating Halloween. If there are two things Michiganders love it's...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Fall Weather Fun! Michigan’s Home to 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the Country
The perfect "Fall Bucket List" includes the following; apple orchards, hayride, pumpkin patches, leaf peeping, and corn mazes. The simple pleasures of fall are what it's all about, especially here in Michigan and we're pretty proud of the selection of fun we have to offer. Recently Country Living Magazine compiled...
Lego Obsessed Home Outside of Michigan On Market for $250K Blocks & All
Ahhhh Legos. That whimsical little plastic building block captivates children for hours with creativity and has been known to spawn expletives from an adult at 2 am when they step on one of those little buggers in the dark. There are some true Lego lovers out there that just can't...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Seven Types of Candy Givers You’ll See This Halloween in Michigan
Halloween is coming up and we all know which houses have the good candy. With Halloween just a few weeks away, preparations have already begun. The kids are deciding on what they are going to be this year and mentally preparing for the one-night harvest of free candy. It's a magical time of year.
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Feds Move in on Michigan Truck Driver Who Made Graphic Dog Torture Videos
Federal authorities have indicted a Michigan man accused of making and distributing multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse and torture of a dog. Lucas VanWoert faces charges of creating and distributing 'animal crush videos.' Animal crush videos are defined as pictures or videos in which animals are tortured or subjected to bodily injury and are also obscene.
Michigan’s Quaint Eateries: The Roadside Cafe’s, 1900-1950s
Where would you rather go for a bite to eat: a restaurant or a café? Hold it – isn’t a café also a restaurant? Yeah, sure, but you can’t call some restaurants cafés…..can ya?. For instance, a restaurant that specializes in fine dining...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
