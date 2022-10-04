Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable home
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history too
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax Scheme
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
KY3 Weather Tour stops in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Mountain Home on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. The KY3 Weather...
1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
COVID-19 booster clinic to be held at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be held at Hillcrest High School at 3319 North Grant Avenue from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The updated COVID-19 booster dose protects individuals from the original and Omicron strains of COVID-19. The...
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Springfield Planning and Zoning denies 7-Brew development near elementary school for 3rd time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers took another shot at building a coffee shop at a busy intersection in Springfield. The development has caused heated debates between the city and the neighborhood. The proposed is at the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson, across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. The planning...
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
SPONSORED The Place: The most used room in the house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bathroom is the most used room in your house! Why not spruce it up with a new shower and look from Bath Planet of Southwest Missouri?
HURRICANE IAN: How local groups from the Ozarks aid those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a week since the impacts of Ian started the path of destruction along the southwest coast of Florida, and several groups from the Ozarks have done their part in helping survivors. Convoy of Hope has been stationed in Fort Myers since last Friday....
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
Police investigate shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back. Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim...
Ozarks Life: Matthew Garcia’s masterpiece on the point
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - As the sun sets on another summer at the lake, memories will live on for months to come. Far from Table Rock Lake, in Ash Grove, Matthew Garcia’s memories aren’t of the lake but of the shoreline. “I was pretty bored,” the 15-year-old...
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
Greene County prosecutor issues ruling in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor says a Springfield police officer was justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on September 2 in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot near Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting.
Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
