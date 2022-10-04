ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
KYTV

KY3 Weather Tour stops in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Mountain Home on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. The KY3 Weather...
KYTV

1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
KYTV

COVID-19 booster clinic to be held at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be held at Hillcrest High School at 3319 North Grant Avenue from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The updated COVID-19 booster dose protects individuals from the original and Omicron strains of COVID-19. The...
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back. Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim...
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Matthew Garcia’s masterpiece on the point

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - As the sun sets on another summer at the lake, memories will live on for months to come. Far from Table Rock Lake, in Ash Grove, Matthew Garcia’s memories aren’t of the lake but of the shoreline. “I was pretty bored,” the 15-year-old...
KYTV

Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
KYTV

Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
