Read full article on original website
Related
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local News Roundup: CATS gets riders' input on new station; CMS school performance update; Panthers continue to lose
On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…. CATS is now turning to its customers for their input on the plans for the new and improved Transit Center in Uptown. The design plans have been a source of controversy at recent city council meetings and now people who use the service get to have their say. We’ll hear what riders think about the design plans.
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
Fort Mill Schools are ramping up security
FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is ramping up security and is putting new policies in place to deal with school threats, and some of them are similar to what the secret service uses. This comes just weeks after two students were charged with making threats in the...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Jeff Jackson challenges Republican opponent Pat Harrigan's voter registration
Democrat Jeff Jackson has filed a residency challenge with the Mecklenburg Board of Elections against Pat Harrigan, his Republican opponent in the upcoming November election for the state’s new 14th Congressional District. Jackson said in a four-page letter that he believes there are “serious irregularities” with Harrigan’s voter registration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
Charlotte rents easing, Tepper property for sale, campus in Dilworth
The rental market in Charlotte is showing signs of softening, and David Tepper's company is offering up the 245 acres that was supposed to be the site of the new headquarters for the Carolina Panthers. WFAE's Woody Cain speaks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment BizWorthy on these topics and more.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0