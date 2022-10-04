Read full article on original website
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
