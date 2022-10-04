Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Student Government brings free and unlimited mental health counseling access to campus
Uwill, a teletherapy provider, will provide flexible access to online mental health counseling for students, following a push of student advocacy. Beginning Nov. 1, all Dartmouth students will be eligible for free, unlimited access to Uwill, a student teletherapy provider that offers licensed mental health counseling online, according to an announcement from the College.
US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles
The United States will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are essential to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced. Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.
