Charlotte, NC

First look: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) travel to meet the Carolina Panthers (1-3) Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff from Charlotte is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Panthers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The 49ers roughed up the defending champs, winning 24-9 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams Monday night behind a strong defensive effort. San Francisco’s defense recorded 7 sacks and posted a pick-6 by 2nd-year DB Talanoa Hufanga.

The Panthers were on the short end of a 26-16 setback at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, falling to 1-2 straight up and against the spread (SU/ATS) in 3 home games. QB Baker Mayfield is on the hot seat after an ice-cold start with his new team, posting just 4 TD passes and 1 TD run across the first 4 outings.

49ers at Panthers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): 49ers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Panthers +205 (bet $100 to win $205)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -5.5 (-112) | Panthers +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: 49ers 2-2 | Panthers 1-3
  • ATS: 49ers 2-2 | Panthers 1-3
  • O/U: 49ers 0-4 | Panthers 1-3

49ers at Panthers head-to-head

This is the first meeting since Oct. 27, 2019, a 51-13 rout by the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Carolina won the past 2 meetings before that, including a 46-27 win Sept. 18, 2016, the most recent meeting in Charlotte. The Under has edged the Over 3-2 in the past 5 in the series, and the Panthers are 5-2 ATS across the past 7 meetings dating back to Dec. 2, 2007.

