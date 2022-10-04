Essentia Health to open clinic, pharmacy in Deerwood

Following positive reviews during a Deerwood Planning Commission meeting recently, Essentia Health will take another step toward building a new clinic and pharmacy which could open in Deerwood in 2023.

The 6,500-square-foot clinic and 700-square-foot pharmacy would be located at the intersection of Minnesota Hwys. 210 and 6, at the site of the former Thoroughbred Carpets.

Construction on the approximately $5 million project likely would start this fall.

This facility would allow Essentia’s patients in Deerwood and the surrounding area to receive care close to home.

“At Essentia, we are always looking for ways to advance our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives and that includes improving access to high-quality health care,” said Mike Larson, senior vice president of operations at Essentia. “This is a great opportunity to do that, and we’re thrilled at the prospect of establishing a presence in Deerwood.”

Services offered at the clinic would include primary care, specialty care, physical therapy and orthopedics outreach, in a modern space featuring exam rooms, procedure rooms, imaging, lab space and an area dedicated to physical therapy. All exam rooms would be set up for telehealth visits. A drive-through would accompany the pharmacy.