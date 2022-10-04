ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams' downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There's future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
