Brunswick Food Pantry’s new Pearl Road location open for business
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After having to relocate earlier this year, there is one message Brunswick Food Pantry representatives want to get out to the community: They have moved, but they are very much still in business. Brunswick Food Pantry Co-Directors Bob and Phyllis Siedler said that after 10 years at...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops
After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
North Olmsted eyes county ARPA funds for repurposing rec center space into new field house
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to modern recreational amenities, the desired offering in Northeast Ohio communities is that of an indoor field house, where Mother Nature can’t disrupt football and soccer games and practices. That’s exactly what city leaders in North Olmsted are envisioning with the proposed...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
