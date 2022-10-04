ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

 3 days ago
The PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for the 3rd full-field event of the season with the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open teeing off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Fresh off his impressive Presidents Cup performance for the International team, Sungjae Im looks to defend his title in Las Vegas. The No. 11 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings is part of a field that includes 12 players ranked inside the top 50 in the world, including Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa. In addition to Im, Tom Kim and 6 other players from the International Cup team are in the field.

TPC Summerlin plays as a par 71 at 7,255 yards. The course features lush bentgrass greens, numerous water features, and a layout that boasts raw landscape features and meanders through arroyos and canyons.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open – Expert picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 5:02 a.m. ET.

Patrick Cantlay (+650)

The 2021 Tour Player of the Year feasts on the Vegas layout, having finished first in 2017, runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and 8th in 2020. That’s why he’s the favorite. The No. 3 player in Golfweek’s rankings has 8 tour wins, including 2 last season when he had 12 top-10s with three 2nds and a 3rd. In 4 events at TP Summerlin, he has 13 rounds in the 60s, including a trio of 63s.

Sungjae Im (+1000)

The 24-year-old fired a 9-under 62 in the final round last year after rounds of 63-65-70 to tie the tournament scoring record at 24-under. The win by 4 shots was one of Im’s 9 top-10s in 26 starts last season. He is particularly fond of TPC Summerlin. In 3 tournaments there, he’s a combined 54-under par with 10 of his 12 rounds in the 60s.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open – Contender

Max Homa (+1500)

The No. 10-ranked player is hoping to change his luck in Vegas. This will be his 6th start at TPC Summerlin, and he has 4 missed cuts. However, Homa is coming into the week off a perfect 4-0-0 week at the Presidents Cup and after a win at the Fortinet Championship to open the season.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open – Long shots

Martin Laird (+10000)

In his 350th career tour start, the 39-year-old Laird is looking for some more magic in Las Vegas. The 73rd-ranked player has 2 of his 4 career wins at TPC Summerlin, winning in 2009 (19-under) and in 2020 (23-under). He finished 11th last year at 16-under and is on a streak of 9 straight rounds in the 60s there.

Adam Schenk (+20000)

The 30-year-old pro has made 150 tour starts and is still seeking his 1st victory. It could come in Vegas where he has played well. He tied for 3rd last year at 19-under-par, was 27th in 2020, 18th in 2019 and 20th in 2017. He missed the cut in 2018. Golfweek’s 196th-ranked player has shot in the 60s in 14 of the 18 rounds he’s played at TPC Summerlin.

Golfweek:

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

