Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO