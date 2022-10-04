Read full article on original website
Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
Flint, MI—A company that began as a thesis project at a local university now hopes to become the go-to solution for micromobility infrastructure beyond its Flint, Mich. roots. KUHMUTE, founded by Kettering University graduates Peter Deppe and Scott Spitler in 2018, manufactures charging stations that can support a variety...
