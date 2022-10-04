ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Over 75 percent of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act money has not been spent

Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
Kettering University grads hope to change how people navigate Flint

Flint, MI—A company that began as a thesis project at a local university now hopes to become the go-to solution for micromobility infrastructure beyond its Flint, Mich. roots. KUHMUTE, founded by Kettering University graduates Peter Deppe and Scott Spitler in 2018, manufactures charging stations that can support a variety...
