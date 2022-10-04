ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

First look: Michigan at Indiana odds and lines

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1) Saturday. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Michigan vs. Indiana odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Wolverines are on a 5-game win streak as they enter off a 27-14 victory at Iowa. Michigan dominated all game, leading the Hawkeyes 20-0 after 3 quarters before giving up 2 touchdowns in the 4th.

RB Blake Corum led the way with 29 carries for 133 yards and a TD. The Michigan rushing yardage (172) was the 3rd-most Iowa has given up in their last 27 games, pointing towards the ever-growing strength that is its offensive line. It will look to continue to shape into form in a game in which it is the heavy favorite on the road.

Indiana is coming off a 35-21 loss at Nebraska in a game that they could have won. The Hoosiers were tied 21-21 with the Corn Huskers after 3 quarters, but their defense could not hold late and gave up 14 unanswered points in the final quarter.

QB Connor Bazelak went 22-of-44 passing with 223 yards and 1 TD along with an interception. Indiana could not get its run game going as it mustered only 67 yards on the ground. In a sloppy game on both sides, the Hoosiers had 11 penalties for 92 yards which ultimately hurt them in the end. They were also dominated in time of possession by over 10 minutes.

Michigan is No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Michigan at Indiana odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 5:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Michigan -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100) | Indiana +800 (bet $100 to win $800)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Michigan -22.5 (-108) | Indiana +22.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Michigan 5-0 | Indiana 3-2
  • ATS: Michigan 3-2 | Indiana 1-4
  • O/U: Michigan 1-4 | Indiana 3-2

Michigan at Indiana head-to-head

Michigan has dominated this matchup, winning 9 of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2010 with the Over going 6-4 in that span. In the last 2 games in Indiana however, Indiana has kept it close, winning 38-21 in 2020 and losing 27-20 in OT in 2017.

The Over is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings between these teams in Indiana and Michigan is 1-3-1 ATS in that same span.

