Millennials in Iowa are the top drinkers in the nation. Let that sink in for just a minute. According to the “2022 Best & Worst States for Millennials” study, conducted by education research outlet Scholaroo, millennials in Iowa increased their drinking rate by 46 percent this year compared with 2018…making our state the number one place where millennials consume alcohol.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO